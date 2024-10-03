Lana Del Rey has described her new husband, alligator tour operator Jeremy Dufrene, as the “one and only” following their wedding.

The singer, 39, shared the sweet comment via Instagram on Wednesday, October 2 while reacting to a fan account that had posted a video of Del Rey and Dufrene spending time together.

After sharing her thoughts on the intense interest in her recent wedding and relationship, Del Rey praised her partner in the comments section.

“All that being said, Jeremy is the one and only,” she wrote. “And amazing. And we’re very happy.”

The comments come just less than a week after the couple reportedly tied the knot in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 26.

Photos and videos published by DailyMail.com last week showed Del Rey wearing a floor-length white wedding gown as she made her way down the aisle.

According to the outlet, the “Summertime Sadness” star was walked down the aisle by her father, Robert Grant. Per the Daily Mail, the ceremony took place in the same bayou where Dufrene, 49, runs his alligator tours.

As well as her father, Del Rey’s mother Patricia Ann Hill, 68, her sister, Caroline Grant, and brother, Charlie Hill-Grant, all reportedly attended the wedding.

While Del Rey and Dufrene have kept relatively tight-lipped about their relationship, the Grammy nominee uploaded photos of herself with Dufrene taken back in 2019.

It is unknown when exactly Del Rey and Dufrene started dating but they were first spotted publicly together in September when the pair attended Karen Elson’s wedding at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios.

After reports of the nuptials spread, Dufrene’s ex-fianceé, Kelli Welsh, revealed how surprised she was about the marriage in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“I am in shock because we were engaged for 12 years, and he got married after one month,” Welsh told the outlet on Saturday, September 28. “But I am happy for him. He is a very protective, hardworking, manly man. He needed to get out of his comfort zone. He was used to bayou life and being out on the swamp. He is deserving of this blessing.”

Prior to her relationship with Dufrene, the “Video Games” star has been linked to Barrie-James O’Neill, Francesco Carrozzini, G-Eazy, Sean Larkin and Clayton Johnson.

Del Rey has also shared her candid perspective on relationships in past interviews, revealing she enjoys romances with an “intense” dynamic.

“It’s been beautiful, but it’s been confusing because when … things don’t end in a traditional way,” Del Rey told Rolling Stone in July 2014. “You don’t have that traditional relationship where maybe you go out with couples at night, or you do normal things. It’s more of an extension of the creative process. There’s high-impact events that happen, or big adventures, or big fallouts. So it’s inspiring, and it’s not grounding, but it’s what I need to keep going.”