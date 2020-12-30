Lance Bass wants Britney Spears’ point of view to be heard amid her rocky conservatorship battle.

“We should definitely listen to her, and if she wants out of this conservatorship with her dad controlling it, then we should listen to her,” Bass, 41, told Australia’s Today Extra on Tuesday, December 29. “I don’t know the specifics of her situation and if she should be out of a conservatorship. But the thing I’ve told the fans out there is I don’t know. I have no idea what’s really going on.”

The former ‘NSync member added, “I do trust her sister, Jamie Lynn [Spears]. And as long as Jamie Lynn is cool with whatever she’s doing, I mean, I have to be.”

Bass has been friends with Britney, 39, since the 1990s. The “Toxic” singer previously dated his former bandmate Justin Timberlake, whom she split from 2002 to 2005.

While Bass understands the pressure associated with fame at a young age, he explained why his experience differed from Britney’s. “Being a female is definitely different. Being at such a young age. Also, I had my best friends in my group, so it was easier to deal with. She was just a solo act,” he said on the morning show. “She had everything riding on her shoulders, the whole world was either against her or for her and that’s a lot to take in.”

Bass revealed in September that he had spoken with Jamie Lynn, 29, about her sister’s conservatorship. “I have talked to Jamie Lynn recently, which is why I feel so much better about this situation. They aren’t as worried as we are,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time, adding that the world has “no idea what’s really going on” with the legal battle.

Following her public breakdown in 2007, the Crossroads actress was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship, which controls her finances and estate as well as several aspects of her personal life. Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, served as her primary conservator until September 2019. At the time, he temporarily stepped down from the role and fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took over. That same month, Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline was granted a restraining order against Jamie that prevents him from having contact with the former couple’s sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, after Jamie allegedly got into an altercation with his eldest grandson.

Last month, Us Weekly confirmed that the “Gimmie More” singer filed to have her 68-year-old father removed as a co-conservator. She had previously requested to have Bessemer Trust Company take control of her estate and her dad made them a co-conservator as well.

In the filing, Britney additionally asked that Jamie be “suspended immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust” as her sole conservator.

The “Womanizer” singer recently shared her gratitude for her fans’ support amid her difficult year. “As you all know … 2020 was a challenging year for us all,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 28. “Thank you to my amazing fans that have given me so much support!!!! I’m grateful for you and thank you!!!!”