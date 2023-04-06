An unexpected tragedy. New details regarding Lance Reddick’s death have been revealed, nearly one month after he passed away at the age of 60 on March 17.

As listed on the Wire star’s official death certificate — obtained by TMZ on Thursday, April 6 — Reddick’s cause of death is Ischemic Heart Disease and Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease. The document also states that the late actor would be cremated.

However, the death certificate’s reported information may not be entirely factual. “The coroner statement on the death certificate is not a result of an autopsy. No autopsy was performed on Lance. To my knowledge, no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions,” the Law Office of James Hornstein — who represented Reddick “for many years” — told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday.

The lawyer’s statement continued: “Lance was the most physically fit person I’ve ever known. He exercised daily at his home gym, including extensive cardio work, and the availability of gym facilities was a contractual requirement for his work away from home. He ate as if a dietician was monitoring his every meal. The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle. On behalf of Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family.”

Us confirmed last month that Reddick died in the midst of doing press for John Wick: Chapter 4. He portrayed Continental Hotel concierge Charon throughout the film series’ four installments.

“Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes,” his rep said in a statement at the time. “Lance was best known for his roles in The Wire, Bosch, Netflix’s Resident Evil and the John Wick films. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick. Donations in his memory can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown. Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.”

Several celebs expressed their condolences for the star’s family following his passing, including John Wick star Keanu Reeves and the franchise’s director, Chad Stahelski. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with,” the pair said in a joint statement to Variety. “Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

Halle Berry — who played Sofia in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum — shared a sweet message about the White House Down star via Twitter on March 18. “I send my heartfelt condolences to the family and all those who knew and loved Lance. I’ll never forget the huge smile and heartfelt hug Lance gave me as I walked on the set of John Wick for the first time,” the Oscar winner wrote.

She continued: “His kind, sweet energy lit up every room he was in and his heart was larger than anything in it! Heaven has another angel. You will be missed sweet friend!”

The American Horror Story alum’s wife, Stephanie, broke her silence on her husband’s death on March 18. “Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them,” she captioned a slideshow of pics of the late star via Instagram.

Reddick amassed a vast filmography over the years. In addition to playing Cedric on The Wire and Phillip in Fringe, he appeared in shows and movies such as Bosch, Angel Has Fallen and Godzilla vs. Kong, as well as video games such as Quantum Break, Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West.

He filmed a handful of projects prior to his death, including his final portrayal of Charon in the upcoming John Wick spin-off series Ballerina. Reddick will also appear in the 2023 remake of White Men Can’t Jump and will appear as Zeus on the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

In addition to his wife, Reddick is survived by his kids, Yvonne and Christopher.