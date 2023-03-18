Gone but not forgotten. Amid Lance Reddick’s death at age 60, Stephanie Reddick (née Day) reached out to her husband’s fans to thank them for honoring him.

“Lance was taken from us far too soon,” Stephanie, who married Lance in 2011, wrote via her late husband’s Twitter and Instagram accounts. “Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.”

She also gave a shout-out to the gamers who honored the John Wick star on Friday. He played the Awoken Guardian Zavala in the Destiny video games, which debuted in 2014. “And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game,” Stephanie added.

She concluded, “Donations may be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown.”

Halle Berry was among the stars to comment on the message. “My love and prayers are with the family at this very sad time. Lance was one of the most sincere people I’d ever met. Truly one of a kind ! RIP sweet king 👑.”

Lance’s death was confirmed on Friday, March 17, and attributed to natural causes. “Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes. Lance was best known for his roles in The Wire, Bosch, Netflix’s Resident Evil and the John Wick films. He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick,” his rep confirmed to Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Donations in his memory can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown. Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.”

The actor was best known for starring in The Wire as Cedric and later as Phillip in Fringe. He also plays Charon in the John Wick films, the fourth of which is set to hit theaters on March 24. Franchise star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski paid tribute to him on Friday.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with,” the pair said in a joint statement to Variety. “Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

Lance will appear posthumously in several projects, including Kenya Barris‘ White Men Can’t Jump remake, the John Wick spinoff Ballerina and Disney+ adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.