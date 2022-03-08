All the best! Larsa Pippen weighed in on Kim Kardashian‘s romance with Pete Davidson — and the Real Housewives of Miami star only had well wishes for her former friend.

“If they’re happy, I am happy,” Pippen, 47, said during the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast on Monday, March 7. “When people are happy, you know, it shows. I feel like they’re happy. So that’s all that matters.”

Pippen, who finalized her divorce from Scottie Pippen earlier this year, also previously reflected on Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement to Travis Barker. In October 2021, the Peacock star answered a question on Instagram shortly after the exciting news, writing, “I knew he was the guy.”

Fans saw Pippen’s close connection with the famous family throughout the years on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Eagle-eyed fans questioned whether there was a falling out between the group when Kim, 41, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney, 42, unfollowed the former Bravo personality in April 2020.

Later that year, Pippen addressed the speculation by blaming Kanye West for the divide between her and the Kardashians. “If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that. … I will survive,” she said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in November 2020. “I want everyone to be happy!”

The Illinois native noted that she wasn’t upset with the Skims founder, adding, “He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”

Three months later, Kim filed for divorce after almost seven years of marriage. The California native, who shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with West, 44, opened up about the issues in her marriage during the final season of KUWTK.

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years?” she said in a June 2021 episode of the reality TV series. “Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids.”

Following her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021, Kim moved on with Davidson, 28, and West was quick to share his displeasure with the relationship. Amid the “Power” rapper’s public attempts to win back his estranged wife, Kim filed paperwork requesting to be declared legally single in December 2021.

“The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West],” legal documents obtained by Us Weekly stated, noting that there was “no possibility of saving” the marriage. “There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable. [Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated.”

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that a judge declared Kim legally single amid her divorce from the Yeezy designer. The beauty mogul has since dropped West from her legal name as well as all her social media accounts.

Pippen, for her part, has recently revealed that she was able to mend her bond with the famous family, telling Us in January, “I feel like we’re in a really good place. You know, I feel like there was a lot [of] miscommunication at the time. We’ve all apologized to each other. We’re in a really good place.”

West and Pippen’s relationship also made headlines when fans noticed that the Atlanta native “liked” an In Touch Instagram post about Kim’s ex-BFF on Saturday, March 5. The photo showed Pippen in her underwear, and the caption was about her addressing plastic surgery rumors.

