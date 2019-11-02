



Lauren Alaina may be single, but she’s not ready to mingle! The Dancing With the Stars contestant told Us Weekly exclusively that she has “no interest” in dating after splitting with her former boyfriend,

Dancing With the Stars’ Hottest Hookups!

“Look, I went through a breakup, I think the week before I came out here, and it is still very fresh for me,” the 24-year-old explained on Monday, October 28, after earning rave reviews from the judges on DTWS’ Halloween-themed episode. “So, I have no … I have gotten very flattering messages, but I have no interest.”

She went on to say that no handsome men were sliding into her DMs, which is how she and Crist connected, before clarifying that they “may be” reaching out but she is “very unavailable.”

The “What Ifs” songstress and the comedian parted ways in September after five months of dating. Alaina revealed the breakup news on The Bobby Bones Show and previously told Us that she’s sharing a new romance with the ABC dancing competition.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 28 Cast Revealed

“I’m dating Dancing With the Stars right now, and it’s getting better,” she said with a laugh. “We’re warming up to each other a little bit.”

Alaina also appears to be saving all of her sex appeal for the dance floor. The country singer told Us she “enjoyed” performing a “sexier” Argentina tango with DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko on Monday’s episode — despite the fact that she has four injured ribs.

“Yeah, I am actually really enjoying it. Gleb is known for sexy dances, so I am really trying to get onboard with the sexy dance,” she dished. “I think this was one of our best. We had a little misstep but I’m really proud. … I have learned a lot and I am getting a lot better, so I am really proud. I am embracing all things dance, whatever I have to do.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Celebrities Who Lost Weight on the Show

She continued, “Ibuprofen has become my best friend. I have iced [my ribs]. I have been going to physical therapy. I am doing any trick in the book.”

The American Idol alum first confirmed her relationship with Crist in May, four months after ending her engagement to high school sweetheart Alex Hopkins.

Dancing With the Stars’ airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.