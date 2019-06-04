The Bachelor season 20 winner Lauren Bushnell and her boyfriend, country star Chris Lane, recently jetted off to Saint Barthélemy for a romantic tropical getaway, and Us Weekly has your first look at their vacation pics.

The duo spent a long weekend on the Caribbean island last month, staying at the exclusive boutique Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa, swimming with sea turtles, stand-up paddle boarding through the warm waters, dining at the hotel’s beachfront Aux Amis restaurant and catching rays at the pool.

Plus, the couple enjoyed all the amenities of their private beachfront La Plage Suite, a split-level suite that boasts walk-out access to the beach on the first floor and a soaking tub upstairs.

Us confirmed Bushnell’s relationship with the “I Don’t Know About You” singer in November 2018, after she accompanied him to the BMI Country Music Awards in Nashville. “Chris had his arm around Lauren as they walked onto the red carpet and they posed together,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “Lauren was standing front row during Chris’ performance.”

Lane sparked engagement rumors two months later, after he joked about playing golf with the former flight attendant’s father, whom he called his “potential future father-n-law.” He later clarified on Instagram that he was not engaged but “working on” a proposal. He told Instagram followers that he believes he’ll pop the question sometime in 2019 and will “100 percent” get down on one knee when the time comes. “I’m a country boy,” he said at the time. “That’s how you’re supposed to it.”

Bushnell was formerly engaged to Bachelor season 20 star Ben Higgins. The twosome split in May 2017 after a year and a half together. Lane, for his part, previously dated Lauren Barr, another contestant from season 20.

