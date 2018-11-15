Tying up loose ends? Before Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane went public with their relationship, she reached out to his ex-girlfriend Lauren “LB” Barr — who competed alongside Bushnell on The Bachelor.

“Chris was dating LB right before Lauren. Lauren called LB a couple of days ago to tell her that they were together,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the women, who vied for Ben Higgins’ affections in 2016.

Higgins, 29, ultimately proposed to Bushnell, 28, but the pair called it quits in May 2017. The lifestyle blogger moved on two months later with Devin Antin, only to split in August of this year. However, Bushnell spent time with Lane, 34, sans Antin at Stagecoach in April after his performance.

“Once Lauren broke up with Devin, she and Chris went away on a trip together,” adds the insider. “She was on the outs with Devin for a while.”

Us confirmed on Wednesday, November 14, that Lane and Bushnell are dating. The pair sparked romance rumors after attending the BMI Country Music Awards in Nashville on Tuesday, November 13. Hours after their relationship made headlines on Wednesday, they walked the Country Music Awards red carpet together.

“Honestly, [for] about a month we have been hanging. We’re still early on. I do like her. She’s awesome,” Lane told Entertainment Tonight at the CMAs of the Happily Ever After alum. “I think I actually met her at a show at some point and we became friends through that and kept in touch, found ourselves hanging out a lot lately.”

The “For Her” crooner also told ET that he watched Bushnell on The Bachelor and he “absolutely” thought she was attractive: “She was always very beautiful. The thing I love about her now that I didn’t know then is, while she is very beautiful, she has the best personality.”

Lane is no stranger to Bachelor Nation. Aside from romancing Barr and Bushnell respectively, he has been linked to Clare Crawley too. He also appeared on The Bachelor himself in January 2017 and performed during Nick Viall and Danielle Lombard’s one-on-one date. (Viall proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi on the finale, but the pair broke up in August 2017.)

Us Weekly has reached out to Bushnell and Barr for comment.

