Lauren Manzo and estranged husband Vito Scalia seemingly crossed paths at her brother Albie Manzo’s weekend wedding ceremony.

Albie, 37, and wife Chelsea DeMonaco held a second wedding celebration on Saturday, November 25. According to Instagram Story footage, both Lauren, 35, and Scalia, 37, were in attendance.

Lauren posted several pics from the celebration on her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 26, showing off her black guest dress as she posed with other attendees. Scalia was seen in guest Joe Desposati’s Story post, which Albie reshared. Saturday’s nuptials also featured a special cameo by actors dressed as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Albie and DeMonaco first wed in Piegaro, Italy, in October. Albie and Lauren’s parents, Albert and Caroline Manzo, were also in attendance, as were Lauren and their brother Chris Manzo.

“Congratulations to my brother @albiemanzo & sister @chelseajmanzo on their wedding,” Lauren gushed via Instagram at the time. “What a perfect couple of days. 🤍 love you both I wish we could stay here forever!”

Days before the nuptials, news broke that Scalia had filed for divorce from Lauren.

“By now you guys have seen the news that has broken. I just want to let you guys know we’re all good,” she said in an Instagram video on October 24. “This has been done for a very long time. The last part of the process was filing. We were on the same page. This is something that we did together.”

Lauren noted that she and Scalia, who wed in July 2015, planned to coparent their 6-year-old daughter, Markie.

“All that matters to us is that our daughter is happy and healthy,” Lauren added. “Our privacy is important to us. We haven’t been on TV in seven years, which is why we did not feel the need for some dramatic announcement. And we continue to move forward with love and respect for each other. And we will always be a family, and that’s it. It’s about our daughter and her privacy because she didn’t ask to be on TV — we did.”

Lauren and Scalia were initially introduced by Albie, who had long been pals with Scalia. Lauren and her estranged spouse dated for four years before getting engaged in November 2013.

In 2019, Lauren and Scalia weathered breakup speculation after they stopped posting social media photos together.

“We just don’t put our relationship on social media and people can’t seem to understand that,” he wrote via Facebook in January 2019. “We are perfect!!!!!!”