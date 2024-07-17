Following his divorce from Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Lauren Manzo, Vito Scalia is currently dating wellness coach Dominique Valenti.

Valenti has prominently featured Scalia, 38, on her Instagram page since August 2023.

“Thank you @vitoscalia3 for supporting The Giving Pump for @pwsausa,” Valenti wrote via Instagram at the time, referring to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association. (Her 3-year-old daughter, Catalina, from a past relationship has PWS, which is a genetic condition caused by the deletion of part of chromosome 15. It is characterized by weak muscle tone, feeding difficulties and delayed development.)

Valenti’s Instagram bio also gives a subtle shout-out to Scalia, reading, “When things change — Change Everything. Obsessed with Working Out and Vito 😍💪💪.”

Scalia, whose social media page is private, has been spotted in several of Valenti’s snaps at family trips, friends’ weddings and more.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the most amazing man that I know! Your soul is like a secret that I never could keep,” Valenti gushed via Instagram in February. “Thank you every day over and over for coming into my life and making my soul come alive. I knew you existed on this planet and you are everything a woman could ask for … my complete package. Thank you god for you and for the family you come from! It’s all and everything I could’ve ever asked for.”

One month later, Valenti praised her man on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing gift I ever received! You’re simply the best and there is no other way to put it,” she wrote in March. “Anyone that knows you loves you and if they don’t … definitely their loss ❤️. Thank you for being my best friend!”

Scalia was previously married to former Bravo star Manzo, 36, from 2015 to 2023, and share a 7-year-old daughter, Markie. He filed for divorce in October 2023.

“By now you guys have seen the news that has broken. I just want to let you guys know we’re all good,” Lauren, the daughter of RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo, said in an Instagram video at the time. “This has been done for a very long time. The last part of the process was filing. We were on the same page. This is something that we did together.”

Lauren continued, “All that matters to us is that our daughter is happy and healthy. Our privacy is important to us. We haven’t been on TV in seven years, which is why we did not feel the need for some dramatic announcement. We continue to move forward with love and respect for each other. And we will always be a family, and that’s it. It’s about our daughter and her privacy because she didn’t ask to be on TV — we did.”