Calls for celebration! Laurie Metcalf has landed an Emmy nomination for her role on Roseanne following the reboot’s cancellation.

The 63-year-old scored a nod under the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category. Although Metcalf has yet to react to the honor, she has been nominated for the role five times since 1992, three of which she has won.

The news comes less than two months after ABC took Roseanne off the air following star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about Obama White House aide Valerie Jarrett.

The Oscar winner starred on the popular series from 1988 to 2018 as Roseanne Conner (Barr)’s sister Liberal Jackie who often engaged in political debates with Roseanne.

“The Roseanne and Jackie relationship is always going to be a bit contentious because they’re sisters, so that has to be in there,” the Lady Bird star exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “The pilot episode is the perfect example because there’s a real rift between them, and yet, they manage to make i through that because it’s family and you have to.”

Last month, ABC announced a Roseanne spinoff is in the works, titled The Connors, featuring Metcalf, Sara Gilbert (Darlene), John Goodman (Dan), Lecy Goranson (Becky) and Michael Fishman (D.J.). The series is expected to premiere in the fall with 10 episodes.

Barr, 65, sent best wishes to the cast shortly after learning of ABC’s decision. “I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly in June. “I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

Metcalf has yet to publicly address Barr’s controversial comments. Click here to see the full list of Emmy nominations!

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!