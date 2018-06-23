Friendly exes! Lena Dunham cozied up to her former boyfriend Jack Antonoff in a new Instagram photo.

best friends 4ever A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jun 22, 2018 at 10:03pm PDT

“best friends 4ever,” the Girls alum, 32, captioned the pic of herself with her head on a smiling Antonoff’s shoulder.

The former flames have been open about their enduring friendship since their split earlier this year. Most recently, the music producer popped up on Dunham’s Instagram Story on Sunday, June 17. “Happy Father’s Day @jackantonoff,” she captioned a pic of her ex. “We may have broken up but you still give me the finger from the London airport and that’s 4ever.”

Dunham and Antonoff, 34, also flirted in the comments of her Instagram on June 11. “Why are you awake?” he asked.

“Cuz it’s the prime time to catch you on the gram, four eyes,” she replied along with a smiley-face wearing glasses emoji.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that the duo called it quits after five years together. Dunham opened up about the breakup in a Vogue essay published in May. “We sat in our shared kitchen of nearly four years and quietly faced each other, acknowledging what nobody wanted to say,” she wrote at the time. “That obsessive connection had turned to blind devotion, and the blinders were coming off to reveal that we had evolved separately (the least shocking reason of all and perhaps the most common).”

She continued: “Nobody likes to be lonely. It’s been the subject of more art than can be consumed in a lifetime, the human aversion to loneliness and also the way we attune ourselves to it, become entrenched in a routine that isolates us. Too much has been said about the way technology allows us to experience the illusion of connection and retreat further into hermetic patterns, but it bears repeating that texts, emails, Facebook pokes and Twitter faves do not a social life make. People are, it would seem, lonelier than ever and also less used to being alone.”

Us exclusively reported in January that Antonoff was dating model Carlotta Kohl after his breakup from Dunham.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!