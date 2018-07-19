Lena Dunham has love on the brain! The Girls creator shared a sweet message via Instagram on Wednesday, July 18, after stepping out with a mystery man.

Dunham, 32, posted a photo of a keychain created by New York City-based artist Adam J. Kurtz that read, “Good things happen. Love is real. We will be okay.” She captioned the image, “thank you @adamjk.”

thank you @adamjk A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jul 18, 2018 at 12:52pm PDT

The post came just two days after the actress was spotted on a coffee date in Los Angeles with a new guy. The Daily Mail obtained photos of the pair kissing outside a restaurant. They later held hands while going for a walk with her dog Bowie.

Dunham shared a photo of her drink from the date via her Instagram Story. “Love pink Love Summer Love life,” she captioned the snap. “new brain who dis.”

The writer previously dated Jack Antonoff. They called it quits in December after more than five years together, but have remained close pals. She recently wrote on Instagram that they are “best friends 4ever.”

“Lena doesn’t wish him ill will,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in January. “He was her first love. Their split was mutual.”

In May, Dunham penned a candid essay about her split from the 34-year-old Bleachers singer, who is now dating model Carlotta Kohl. “Our hearts were still broken from trying so hard to fix it but no longer uncertain about whether or not we could,” she wrote in Vogue. “The finality nearly killed me, and I remember muttering, ‘But what if we still went on dates?’ He laughed sadly. ‘Whatever you want.’”

