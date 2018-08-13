Baby names up for grabs! Over the weekend, Lena Dunham shared the names she and ex Jack Antonoff might have used for their progeny, had they not broken up eight months ago.

“Hey @jackantonoff I just found a potential baby name list we made in 2015,” the 32-year-old tweeted on Sunday, August 12, showing off a screenshot of the list.

“I could definitely keep this private, but then the world wouldn’t know that you suggested ‘Carrot’ over and over,” she told her 34-year-old ex. “Love u!!!”

Of the 16 names visible in the screenshot, some are conventional — e.g. Camilla, Joy, Eddy, Kelly — and some are more outré — e.g. Shogo, Oz, and Na. Carrot comes in fourth.

Hey @jackantonoff I just found a potential baby name list we made in 2015. I could definitely keep this private, but then the world wouldn’t know that you suggested “Carrot” over and over… Love u!!! pic.twitter.com/ATWAV7KIC9 — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 13, 2018

Dunham and the singer-songwriter ended their five-year relationship in December. “Lena and Jack are no longer living together,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Lena doesn’t wish him ill-will. He was her first love. Their split was mutual. The relationship is done.”

Another source added: “They had been slowly breaking up for the last six months. It was very drawn out. They took forever to actually break up. It just took way too long to pull off the band-aid.”

The breakup is clearly amicable, though. The Girls alum cuddled with Antonoff in a June 23 Instagram shot — a pic she captioned, “Best friends 4ever” — only a couple weeks after the pair exchanged sweet messages on the social network.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!