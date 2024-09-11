The Real Housewives of Miami’s Lenny Hochstein and Katharina Mazepa are setting the record straight about the reason behind their split.

“Lenny and I want to issue a joint statement to provide more clarity and hopefully end any and all speculation once and for all in regard to recent baseless rumors,” the pair exclusively told Us Weekly in a joint statement. “While we have mutually and amicably decided to end our relationship last month, we want to make it absolutely clear that this was not due to infidelity on either side.”

The statement concluded, “We both only hold gratitude and respect for one another in our hearts.”

Hochstein, 58, and Mazepa, 29, revealed earlier this month that they called off their engagement. “We recently ended our engagement,” Hochstein told Us in a statement. “I have decided to move forward with my life.”

Hochstein said he wishes Mazepa “nothing but the best moving forward.” He added in the statement, “I have nothing but love and admiration for Katharina and her family. I am proud of her growth as a woman and will be forever grateful for the time we spent together.”

After more than one year of dating, Hochstein popped the question to Mazepa in July 2023 while standing on a cliff on the Spanish island of Es Vedrá.

“My plan was to go to a cliff in Ibiza to watch the sunset. I enlisted a close friend to film the event,” he recalled to Us the next month. “I was not nervous about the proposal, but I am afraid of heights, so the whole ‘being on the edge of a cliff’ [thing] gave me far more anxiety than the proposal.”

Lenny and his estranged wife, Lisa Hochstein, separated in 2022 after tying the knot in 2009. (Lenny and Lisa, 42, share son Logan and daughter Elle.) Lenny denied at the time that there was overlap with his two relationships.

“Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” Lenny told Us in a May 2022 statement. “This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”