Real Housewives of Miami’s Lenny Hochstein and fiancée Katharina Mazepa have broken up.

“We recently ended our engagement,” Hochstein, 58, told Us Weekly in a Wednesday, September 4, statement. “I have decided to move forward with my life.”

Hochstein further wishes Mazepa, 29, “nothing but the best moving forward.”

“I have nothing but love and admiration for Katharina and her family,” he wrote in his statement. “I am proud of her growth as a woman and will be forever grateful for the time we spent together.” Page Six was first to report the news.

Mazepa, a model, has not publicly addressed the breakup. They last interacted on social media back in April, sharing joint photos from a tropical vacation.

“With my love and forever pirate in crime 🏴‍☠️,” Hochstein wrote via Instagram in April.

Mazepa replied at the time, commenting, “It’s safe to say this pirate has got me hooked 🤓.”

Hochstein proposed to Mazepa in July 2023 after more than one year of dating while standing on a cliff on the Spanish island of Es Vedrá.

“My plan was to go to a cliff in Ibiza to watch the sunset. I enlisted a close friend to film the event,” he recalled to Us Weekly one month later. “I was not nervous about the proposal, but I am afraid of heights, so the whole ‘being on the edge of a cliff’ [thing] gave me far more anxiety than the proposal.”

Lenny and estranged wife Lisa Hochstein officially separated in 2022 after saying “I do” in 2009. Us confirmed the pair, who share son Logan and daughter Elle, split that May shortly before he debuted his romance with Mazepa. At the time, Lenny denied there was an overlap in the two relationships.

“Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” Lenny told Us in a May 2022 statement. “This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

Lenny and Lisa, 42, have yet to finalize their divorce. The Bravo star alleged in November 2022 court documents that plastic surgeon Lenny cut her off financially so she was allegedly unable to purchase food and diapers for the kids. Lenny denied the allegations.

Lisa is now dating Jody Glidden.