Under her spell! Liam Hemsworth is still enchanted by his wife, Miley Cyrus, nearly two months after their secret wedding.

The Isn’t It Romantic actor, 29, opened up about newlywed life and boasted about Cyrus’ diamond sparkler. “There’s a few different rocks on there, not to brag,” Hemsworth said during his visit to the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, February 6, noting that he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw a snapshot of Cyrus, 26, wearing the ring at the G’Day USA gala in January. “I thought it was CGI when I first saw that. I was convinced that it was CGI, because it did a full-on bing.”

“Maybe she has magical powers and she’s sending a zap from the ring to you,” Fallon, 44, said of the Hannah Montana alum’s huge, sparkling rock. Hemsworth quipped back, “She does. She’s brainwashed me.”

The Australian hunk previously caught up with Us Weekly at G’Day USA, the first public event he attended with Cyrus after the duo exchanged vows in December. “I’m just, like, a big grown adult now,” he raved. “Like a real man, I guess.”

Hemsworth later called the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress his “beautiful wife” and “sweet, sweet angel” while accepting the Excellence in Film award.

The pair, who have been together on and off since 2009 after costarring in The Last Song, decided to tie the knot “after seeing how well they worked together after the fires in Malibu,” a source exclusively told Us of the actors, who lost their estate in the Woolsey flames in November. “They didn’t want to rush, but after going through the trauma together, they became closer than ever.”

Although Cyrus was traveling in South Africa during the incident, Hemsworth evacuated all of their animals. “Liam was an amazing hero,” the “We Can’t Stop” singer told Fallon in December. “He got out all the horses, the pigs, seven dogs, four cats. His truck was [filled]. It was really sexy to me.”

The couple’s romance “exploded” after Hemsworth’s actions, and the lovebirds are better than ever. “Miley is not pregnant but does want to have a family with Liam. Miley and Liam say they felt married before their actual ceremony,” the insider told Us. “Miley is so happy with her life right now. She’s finishing up recording her next album and she and Liam couldn’t be happier.”

