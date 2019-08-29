



Business as usual! Liam Hemsworth promoted his next film in his first Instagram post since filing for divorce from Miley Cyrus.

“Excited to announce a movie I worked on called Killerman will be released in the USA on August 30th,” the actor, 29, captioned a still from the project on Thursday, August 29. “I’m incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it. It was an absolute honor to work with my friend Emory Cohen again, one of my favorite actors, Malik Bader, an extremely creative and intelligent director, and the brilliant Ken Seng for his work as Director of Photography.”

Hemsworth told his 13.9 million Instagram followers that “blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved” in the flick. “Independent film making is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen. @killermanofficial,” he added.

In Killerman, the Hunger Games star plays a money launderer named Moe Diamond who suffers from amnesia and finds himself mixed up in a drug deal gone wrong. It is his first onscreen role since starring alongside Rebel Wilson in Isn’t It Romantic, which hit theaters in February.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth had called it quits on their marriage after less than a year, with her rep saying in a statement, “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

The Australia native filed for divorce from the Hannah Montana alum 11 days later, citing “irreconcilable differences.” A source told Us exclusively that Hemsworth’s decision to “quickly” take the next step in ending the pair’s union came after photos surfaced of Cyrus kissing Kaitlynn Carter on vacation in Italy.

“Liam comes from a very conservative family and his family was freaked out by it,” the source added.

Hemsworth wished Cyrus “nothing but health and happiness going forward” in an Instagram post on August 12. She later took to Twitter to deny being unfaithful during their marriage, writing in part, “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

Killerman hits theaters on Friday, August 30.

