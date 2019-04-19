Now he’s out free! Liam Payne did more than just enjoy the music at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The former One Direction member, 25, hung out with a mystery woman at the festival in Indio, California, and the pair were not afraid to show some PDA. A source exclusively tells Us Weekly: “[He] seemed unbothered by his breakup with Naomi [Campbell] and was making rounds at Coachella with a new girl.”

The insider explained, “He was with a blonde woman at the McDonald’s Bootsy Bellows party on Saturday, [April 13], and [were] feeding each other French fries. Later that night, he arrived with her to another party and they were holding hands.”

Things got hot and heavy as the night progressed. “At the party, he ended up stripping down, taking off his shirt and grinding and kissing on his new girl,” the eyewitness noted. “At 2 a.m., they left together and called it a night.”

The “Strip That Down” crooner and the supermodel, 48, first sparked dating rumors after they flirted on social media in January. The speculation was further fueled the following month after the 1D guy was seen leaving Campbell’s apartment in New York City. The I Feel Pretty actress was asked about the romance in March, but kept her lips sealed.

“I never discuss my personal life,” she said with a smirk on The Jonathan Ross Show. A source confirmed to Us earlier this month that the twosome did indeed call it quits.

Payne shares 2-year-old son Bear with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole, whom he dated for more than two years before they called it quits in July 2018. The former Girls Aloud member, 35, gushed about her ex and his parenting skills in The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday, April 16.

“[Liam is] much softer than me. But it is what it is, and I’m OK about it,” she said. “When you have a baby, you are not consumed with just thinking about yourself. It’s your responsibility to keep things settled and happy, so you make the best of everything. And we have.”

Campbell, for her part, has been linked to several stars, including ex-fiancés Adam Clayton and Flavio Briatore, as well as Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Usher.

