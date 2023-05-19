Learning something new. Liev Schreiber issued an apology to Ariana Madix after expressing his confusion about her recent press tour.

The actor, 55, raised eyebrows on Thursday, May 18, when he publicly questioned Madix’s profile in The New York Times about Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss. The interview was published one day after the bombshell season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules aired.

“Ariana Madix has long been a fan favorite on Vanderpump Rules. In a new interview with The New York Times, she spoke, for the first time in months, about filming the season finale with her ex Tom Sandoval and what she won’t do next season,” read on the newspaper’s Instagram account.

In response, Schreiber wrote in the comments section, “Is this news?”

Bravo fans proceeded to spam the Ray Donovan alum’s latest Instagram upload with the same shady comment, causing Schreiber to turn off his replies. When podcast host Danny Pellegrino joked that Schreiber was now on his “arch nemesis” list, the Salt star weighed in once again.

“Sincere apology to you and Ms. Madix. Didn’t realize I was in entertainment section,” he responded.

Madix, 37, appeared on several different talk shows this week to publicly address her ex-boyfriend’s affair and their breakup in-depth. Us Weekly confirmed in March that the Florida native and Sandoval, 40, had called it quits after nine years due to his infidelity with their costar — who was one of Madix’s closest friends. At the time, Bravo resumed filming to capture footage in the aftermath of the scandal.

Viewers tuned in on Wednesday to see Madix and Sandoval work through their split — and to see the cast weigh in on the drama — in the emotional finale.

“I have been with you for nine years. Back when you lived with [Tom] Schwartz, we became friends. When you were wearing combat boots and skinny jeans and didn’t have a f—king dime to your name driving a 1997 Honda Civic. I loved you then — when you had nothing,” Madix told the Missouri native. “You got a little bit of money, a bar, a little band and now this girl [Raquel] is going to act like she’s enamored with you? Because that is what you want. You want someone just to gas you up.”

She continued: “That girl is searching for identity in men. She has no identity of her own. She was willing to stoop so low as to f—k one of her best friend’s life partners and that is someone you think is a good person you should be around?”

Sandoval and Leviss, 28, for their part, discussed their affair later in the episode. “I was just so curious what it would feel like to be physical with someone that you love because I already knew that I loved him as a friend. And I never, like, had sex like that before,” the model told cameras. “I should have removed myself from the situation but I didn’t have the willpower to not see him.”

The businessman, however, admitted he wasn’t sure what the future would look like for him and Leviss. “Maybe things will work out between Raquel and I and maybe they won’t, but when I kissed Raquel, I felt hope. I felt like, ‘Wait a minute, you aren’t washed up [and] your best days aren’t behind you,'” he shared in a confessional.

Although the pair said on screen that they would have done things differently, Madix made it clear during her press tour that she has no plans to forgive them.

“No. I have nothing to say to either of them,” she told The New York Times when asked whether she was “open to filming with” Sandoval and Leviss for season 11. “Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

The three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion kicks off on Bravo Wednesday, May 24, at 9 p.m. ET.