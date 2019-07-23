Lifetime may just discover the next Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman for their upcoming film based on the nationwide college admissions scandal.

“College Admissions Scandal will follow two wealthy mothers who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college,” the network’s Tuesday, July 23, press release reads. “When charismatic college admissions consultant Rick Singer offers a side door into the prestigious institutions of their dreams, they willingly partake with visions of coveted acceptance letters in their heads. But when Singer cooperates with the FBI and pleads guilty, the mothers who risked everything for their kids, must face the consequences of their crimes and the loss of trust and respect from their families.”

Loughlin, 54, and Huffman, 56, were among the 50 people indicted in March for their alleged roles in the college bribery scam. The Full House alum and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 to guarantee that their daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, would be admitted to the University of Southern California as part of the crew team — even though the girls did not play the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges in April. An insider told Us Weekly earlier this month that the couple “believe they’ll be exonerated” and are “actively engaged in their defense.”

A second source added that the former When Calls the Heart star is “looking forward to her day in court.”

“She feels that USC is going to do whatever’s necessary to attempt to financially ruin her family,” the second source told Us last month. “She wants to expose USC’s admission practices.”

Huffman, for her part, pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to Rick Singer’s fake charity to assist her 18-year-old daughter Sophia on the SATs. The Desperate Housewives alum, who also shares daughter Georgia, 17, with husband William H. Macy, expressed remorse to her family and friends in a statement in April.

“I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly,” she said at the time.

A source previously told Us that Huffman is “hopeful that she’s a suitable candidate for a halfway house instead of prison confinement,” but the actress is “prepared to serve the four months behind bars if that’s what she’s ordered to do.”

Lifetime’s College Admissions Scandal is expected to premiere in fall 2019.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!