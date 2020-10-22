Lily Allen Shares the Key to Her ‘Happy’ Marriage With David Harbour

Lily Allen has found the key to happiness in her marriage to David Harbour.

Speaking with German-based sex toy company Womanizer about her newly released Liberty vibrator, the British singer shared what her sexual awakening taught her about relationships and communication.

“A lot of this journey was not unrelated to the deterioration of my last marriage,” the 35-year-old said on Wednesday, October 21, while referring to her former marriage to Sam Cooper. “I definitely had a sort of sexual awakening in my late 20s. And by the way, I’m not blaming this on my ex-husband; it absolutely wasn’t his fault.”

The “Smile” singer continued, “It was my fault because I wasn’t feeling empowered and I wasn’t able at that point to communicate my wants and needs, and so things broke down. I definitely don’t want that to happen again. I’m very much in love and happy in this relationship [with David], and communication in all areas is important.”

Allen also admitted to having “fun” with sex toys with Harbour. “It’s not something that we’re necessarily used to and, you know, men might feel emasculated or something if you pull out a sex toy,” she explained. “I think that’s the empowerment thing, and I think if you’re able to talk about it in a way that’s not like, ‘This is a replacement for you and what you’re not able to do,’ as more like, ‘Let’s have as much fun as possible.’”

Allen and Harbour, 45, went public with their relationship in September 2019. Later that year, the pair sparked engagement rumors when the “Not Fair” singer stepped out in New York City wearing a gold band on her left hand while with the Stranger Things actor.

Last month, Us Weekly confirmed the pair secretly wed on September 7 at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. One day before the ceremony, they had obtained a marriage license at the Clark County Clerk’s Office in Nevada.

“In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic,” the Hellboy star wrote via Instagram on September 9, sharing photos from the pair’s big day. “Refreshments were served at a small reception following.”

Allen was previously married to Cooper, 42, from 2011 until they split in 2016. The former couple, whose divorce was finalized in 2018, share daughters Ethel, 8, and Marnie, 7.