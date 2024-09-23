Lily Collins Couldn’t Get Sandwich at Ariana Madix's Something About Her

Lily Collins has a bone to pick with Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney.

The Emily in Paris star revealed on the Sunday, September 22, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she recently tried to check out the Vanderpump Rules duo’s new sandwich shop in West Hollywood but couldn’t get in.

“I have one bone to pick, though. I tried to go to Something About Her on the opening day of our show coming out, part 1,” Collins, 35, explained, referring to the season 4 premiere of Emily in Paris on August 15.

The actress continued, “Line down the block. Which, by the way, great news. But, like, couldn’t get a sandwich! I needed a sandwich and I couldn’t get my sandwich!”

Despite not getting her hands on a sandwich, Collins, a noted Bravo fan, tipped her hat to Madix nonetheless. Since Scandoval, the reality star has launched her own shop, taken over as host of Love Island USA and played Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of Chicago.

“Girl is on fire,” Collins said, while costar Ashley Park said she has “respect” for Madix performing eight times a week on Broadway.

Since opening in May, Something About Her has hosted Hollywood luminaries such as Seth Rogen and Diane Keaton.

“We had an unexpected visitor today… thank you @dianekeaton for your support!” the official Something About Her Instagram account captioned a photo of Keaton and Maloney’s mom, Teri, via their Instagram Story on June 6. “It was such a pleasure having you!”

Back in May, Madix and Katie had a message for their haters upon opening their sandwich shop after various setbacks.

“We made a joke that we were going to put a sandwich on the menu called ‘Your words,’ so they can eat them,” Madix, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly at the opening of the Los Angeles sandwich shop.

While some people expressed doubts about the restaurant, Madix said she and Maloney, 37, hope “everyone loves it,” adding, “We’re just gonna continue to do the best that we can and grow and make it better and better as time goes on.”

Maloney, for her part, noted that the duo’s hard work will be evident inside the shop. “I don’t think we have to say anything,” Maloney said. “Everything’s going to speak for itself.”