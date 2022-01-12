Keeping it cordial! Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods may have split in 2015, but the former couple are still on good terms.

“We are friends,” the Olympian, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, January 11. “Of course, I’m happy that he is back and healthy [following his February 2021 car accident]. It was a tough time for him. So I am just happy that he is back with his kids.”

The Minnesota native began dating the professional golfer in 2013. After they called it quits two years later, Vonn went on to date P.K. Subban. While the 32-year-old professional ice hockey player proposed in August 2019, the couple postponed their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, ultimately calling off their engagement in December 2020.

“Over the past three years P.K. and I have had some incredible times together,” Vonn wrote in an Instagram statement at the time. “He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal. However, after much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

Putting “100 percent” of her focus into being a professional skier has made relationships “difficult” for Vonn, she told the outlet on Tuesday, explaining, “I didn’t really want to fight or argue. So I just kind of compromised and I was like, ‘I’m traveling to them and I’m doing want they want to do too, and I’m having what dinner they want to have.’ I wanted to please, and I just sacrificed myself.”

The Rise: My Story author noted that she doesn’t detail her dating life in her memoir, out on Tuesday.

“I don’t think it’s worth the pages,” the alpine ski racer went on to say. “I’m stronger and I’m better and I’ve learned from my past and I’ve learned from my relationships. I think we all make decisions the best we can from the information that we’re given, and I learned and I moved on.”

The athlete added that she is “looking forward to having a family at some point,” echoing what she exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2020.

“We definitely want a family in the future,” Vonn said at the time while dating Subban. “So we’re just trying to get through the moment then we’ll figure out the future when it comes.”

The previous year, Vonn revealed during a Today show appearance that she was “thinking about” starting a family. “I can’t wait to go skiing with my kids one day,” she gushed in February 2019. “We have to plan it out. I’m 34. We’re thinking about it.”