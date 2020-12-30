End of the road. Lindsey Vonn and fiancé P.K. Subban have called it quits more than one year after announcing their engagement.

“Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together,” the former Olympic ski racer, 36, captioned a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, December 29. “He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal. However, after much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

The hockey player, 31, shared an Instagram photo of his own the same day, writing, “Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared.” One week earlier, he shared a glimpse of his family’s Christmas celebration — with Vonn noticeably absent from the picture.

Vonn, for her part, posted her last pic with Subban in October. The former couple were linked in early 2018 and made their first official appearance as a couple at the CMT Music Awards later that year. In August 2019, the pair revealed the news of their engagement in Vogue.

“Right off the bat, I knew he was different,” the Minnesota native said of Subban at the time. “But I’d been married before, so I was pretty hesitant to let myself think that I could find someone that I would want to be married to again. After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with, though. He makes me happy, and he’s so positive and energetic.”

Just over one year later, Vonn opened up about feeling like her relationship was being “tested” amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the duo wasn’t in a hurry to walk down the aisle, the retired alpine skier admitted that the global health crisis had “obviously” put wedding planning on hold.

“I don’t think anyone’s having a smooth ride,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in September. “But I definitely think that we learned a lot about each other we love each other more after this time. … There’s always going to be things that you learn, and challenges may come up but I feel like we deal with them really well and we talk through it all. And I think when we come out of this pandemic, [we’ll be] a much stronger couple than we were going in.”

Weeks before confirming her split from Subban, the Olympic gold medalist told Us that she wasn’t “stressed” about rescheduling her nuptials.

“I mean, it’s hard because, obviously, my family is kind of scattered all over the U.S. and also, my sister lives in Italy with her husband. P.K.’s family lives in Canada and Americans aren’t allowed in Canada right now. Our parents can’t travel,” Vonn explained earlier this month. “So we have no idea when it’s going to happen. We’re just kind of taking it day by day. … When it happens, we’ll be excited and ready. But we’re not stressed about it right now.”

Vonn was previously married to Thomas Vonn from 2007 to 2013 and began seeing Tiger Woods after her divorce was finalized. The pair split after two years of dating in May 2015.