One step at a time! Lindsey Vonn and fiancé P.K. Subban have faced a number of “challenges” while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic — especially when it comes to wedding planning.

“It’s tested every person, every couple’s relationship. I don’t think anyone’s having a smooth ride,” the Olympic athlete, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively on August 27 while discussing her partnership with Dwayne Johnson and Project Rock ahead of the release of their Project Rock 3 Training Shoe. “But I definitely think that we learned a lot about each other we love each other more after this time.”

Vonn and the hockey player, 31, announced their engagement in Vogue in August 2019, more than a year after making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 CMT Awards. Four months after their engagement made headlines, Vonn revealed that she proposed to Subban as well.

“On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me… and he said yes,” she wrote via Instagram on Christmas Day. “We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe.”

While in quarantine, the pair have spent more time together than ever before. “There’s always going to be things that you learn, and challenges may come up but I feel like we deal with them really well and we talk through it all,” Vonn told Us. “And I think when we come out of this pandemic a much stronger couple than we were going in.”

In October 2019, the retired alpine ski racer told Us that they were planning a summer wedding due to her fiancé’s training schedule. However, the coronavirus crisis has “obviously” put their plans on pause.

“We’re kind of playing it by ear,” Vonn revealed in August, describing how COVID-19 has had a unique impact on their situation. “The biggest issue is getting our families to the wedding because his family’s in Canada and my family can’t go to Canada because we’re not Canadian citizens.”

Though the soon-to-be newlyweds are still trying to nail down the details of their big day, they’re perfectly happy with where they are in their romance right now.

“We’re just trying to be patient right now and make it day by day. It’s not like our No. 1 priority,” Vonn said of her nuptials. “We’re happy being together and don’t need to be married to be together … but we want to find the right time where our family is there and we can celebrate it together.”

The Minnesota native was previously married to Thomas Vonn from 2017 to 2013, and began seeing Tiger Woods after her divorce was finalized. The pair split after two years in May 2015.

With reporting by Marc Lupo