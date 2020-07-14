It’s her party, she can do what she wants to! Lisa Rinna celebrated turning 57 by uploading a nude snap of herself — but not all were impressed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who turned 57 on Saturday, July 11, took to Instagram the following day to share a throwback pic from a nude photo shoot she previously did for Playboy. “Birthday Suit 🎂 ,” she captioned the bold snap.

Rinna’s photo attracted negative feedback from commenters, including one who argued that the image was “a bit much” for Instagram. A second fan said Rinna is “supposed to be a role model” and questioned what is “wrong” with her. When another person also suggested “somethings wrong with you,” Rinna replied: “Yes, and…”

Despite the criticism, many of Rinna’s famous friends praised the sexy shot. Kyle Richards replied with four firecracker emojis and Kendra Wilkinson commented with three flame emojis. “Dammmnn,” Katharine McPhee commented, while fellow Beverly Hills Housewife Sutton Stracke wrote, “Sigh. #goals.”

On the Good Advice actress’ special day, she received a special message from Harry Styles. The 26-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” crooner slid into Rinna’s Instagram DMs to say: “HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYYYY. Hope you have a wonderful one. H.”

Rinna’s daughters also showed their mom some love via Instagram with sweet tribute posts. The actress’ eldest, Delilah, said she “got so lucky” to have Rinna as a mother.

“You are the BEST mom in the world,” the 21-year-old wrote while sharing photos of Rinna posing with Delilah as a baby. “I mean, clearly you are a crazy woman but underneath all the glam and sass you are so kind and have taught me the best lessons I’ve learned in life. I wouldn’t ask for anyone else to raise me into the woman I am today.”

Amelia, for her part, noted how “blessed” she is to be Rinna’s daughter. “Thank you for picking up my 25 FaceTime calls per day to talk about absolutely nothing, just so I can hear your voice. Thank you for teaching us how to be confident, and always love yourself. Thank you for teaching me that work ethic is all you need to make your dreams come true,” Rinna’s youngest wrote, sharing a portrait of the duo. “Thank you for teaching me that kindness is the most attractive trait. Thank you for being you.”