Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley have offered glimpses into their marriage after falling in love on set.

The couple originally met in 2015 while Caplan was filming Allied in London and got engaged one year later.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that the pair were planning an overseas celebration, noting “Lizzy and Tom wanted a destination wedding, and Italy is one of their favorite places.” The nuptials included a star-studded guest list which attendees such as Woody Harrelson, Tom Hiddleston, Dave Franco and James Marsden.

After four years of marriage, Caplan and Riley expanded their family with son Alfie. Caplan said the duo waited until the right moment to welcome a child together.

“We got a lot of life in before we had a kid, so we were both very ready to do this,” she told Grazia in November 2022. “And it’s just so much more mind-blowing and better than you could imagine before actually going through with it. That’s been our experience.”

Scroll down for Caplan and Riley relationship timeline:

2015

The duo started dating after they met on set of Caplan’s project.

2016

Caplan and Riley made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Prague Opera Ball.

2016

Us confirmed that Caplan got engaged to the England native.

2016

During an interview, Riley addressed her desire for privacy in his relationship with Caplan. “The idea of being a ‘power couple’ or in a relationship that is a ‘brand’ is just so unappealing to me,” he told The Telegraph at the time.

2017

Caplan and Riley exchanged vows after two years of dating.

2019

The actress discussed Riley’s best traits during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying, “I like that he tends to get into the most embarrassing, humiliating situations on Earth — and when they occur in England because of the polite society — it’s 10 times better.”

2019

Caplan made a rare comment about her husband when she discussed his reaction to her iconic Mean Girls role.

“My husband had never seen it,” the actress, who played Janis in the 2004 teen comedy, exclusively told Us in November 2019. “We watched it and I was like, ‘Yeah, I get it! This is a wonderful movie.'”

2021

The pair expanded their family with son Alfie’s arrival.

2022

During an interview, Caplan called her husband the “father of the century” as she gushed about their home life. “The division of labor can really fall to the woman in the majority of cases. I definitely could not have worked as much as I’ve worked this year if I didn’t have this partnership with my husband,” she confessed to Grazia in November 2022. “But also, it just wouldn’t be as fun if we weren’t sharing all of it 50-50. We’re pretty good at seeing the funny in stressful situations. I do feel very, very lucky.”

The Emmy nominee went on to say that their entire focus was on their little one, adding, “There are moments where you’re just watching this little person do a thing and you’re just beaming at him and you don’t even realize you’re beaming until maybe you see a picture of yourself watching him do this thing and you realize, ‘Oh my, I’m smiling so much right now.’ I was smiling without being totally aware that I’m smiling — it’s like this unrivaled pure joy.”

2023

“I have a baby and am married,” Caplan told People in May 2023. “That part of my life is the most important part of my life, where in the past, work was the most important part.”