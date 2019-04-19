Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have struggled to remain a united front as their alleged roles in the nationwide college admissions scandal plays out in court.

The Fuller House alum, 54, and the fashion designer, 55, are on different pages. “Lori is constantly arguing with Mossimo because she is beginning to grasp that they are in very serious jeopardy,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

A second insider previously revealed to Us that Loughlin’s inner circle also has concerns about Giannulli’s intentions. “Everyone feels bad for her. They think the situation was something concocted by her husband,” explained the source. “Her friends don’t like him.”

The When Calls the Heart actress and the businessman were arrested in March for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud after allegedly paying $500,000 to secure their daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, admission into the University of Southern California as designated crew team recruits, although neither girl has played the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli were then hit with a second charge for money laundering just days after rejecting a plea deal which included two-year prison sentences. The pair pleaded not guilty to the crimes against them on Monday, April 15.

Although the 90210 alum is beginning to understand the severity of the situation. A second source told Us earlier this month that she “is in denial and doesn’t believe she should have to spend any time in prison.”

The insider added that Loughlin would rather “go to trial before being separated from her family and take those odds rather than just go to prison as part of a deal.”

While Bella and Olivia have physically withdrawn from USC due to fears of bullying, they are technically still enrolled at the esteemed university. However, Olivia has been open about her lack of passion for schoolwork via her YouTube channel, which boasts nearly 2 million subscribers.

“The girls never went to class. It was all appearances,” the first source told Us. “They would take classes that didn’t have traditional final exams in which they would submit a paper, or do a presentation. The girls had help with their classes and had notes given to them from classes.”

The insider added that, while Olivia and Loughlin both desire “attention” and “want to be in the spotlight,” Bella “is much calmer” and “was only trying to please her parents.”

Although Olivia lost several brand deals in the scam’s aftermath, she refuses to follow in her older sister’s footsteps and delete her Instagram account: “She is hoping that the scandal will pass and she will be able to resume promoting her brand.”

