Keeping up with the Loughlin-Giannullis? One year before making headlines for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin revealed that her family had been offered a reality show.

“I have my two girls … and they’re doing really well. Olivia Jade’s YouTube channel is doing really well and Bella’s at her first year of college and she’s enjoying it and she’s also pursuing an acting career,” the Fuller House star, 54, told E! News in February 2018. “We’ve been asked to do a reality show a couple times. We’re not that exciting.”

But Loughlin may have spoken too soon. The 90210 alum and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested the following March for allegedly paying $500,000 to secure Olivia, 19, and Bella, 20, admission into the University of Southern California as designated crew team recruits, although neither girl has experience playing the sport.

A source previously told Us that Loughlin, who could be facing 21 years in prison if found guilty of the charges against her, which now include money laundering conspiracy, “is in denial” about the possibility of serving time behind bars.

“[She] doesn’t believe she should have to spend any time in prison,” explained the insider. “She’ll go to trial before being separated from her family and take those odds rather than just go to prison as part of a deal.”

As for how Olivia and Bella are coping? The girls, who have physically withdrawn from USC but are still enrolled there, have distanced themselves from their parents. Although Bella has reunited with Loughlin since the scandal made headlines, the vlogger has been staying with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, in Malibu.

“She is still very upset,” a source exclusively told Us, noting that Olivia, who partied with friends in West Hollywood on Friday, April 6, feels she is the “victim.”

