Lori Loughlin received a red carpet-style welcome from fans as she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, touched down in Boston on Tuesday, April 2, one day before their scheduled court appearance for the college admissions scandal.

The Daily Mail published photos of the Full House alum, 54, signing autographs outside her hotel near Logan International Airport. She appeared to be in good spirits as she smiled and chatted with fans while wearing a camel-colored peacoat with a light gray top, charcoal slacks and white sunglasses.

Loughlin carried a beige purse over her shoulder while Giannulli, 55, held a black duffel bag and a tan rolling suitcase. The fashion designer wore dark sunglasses, a black leather jacket and jeans.

The couple, who have been married since November 1997, are set to appear in federal court on Wednesday, April 3, to face felony charges over their alleged involvement in the nationwide scam. Loughlin, Giannulli and fellow actress Felicity Huffman, who is also due in court on Wednesday, were among the 50 people who were charged in March for allegedly paying bribes to get their children into elite universities.

Loughlin and GIannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 to have their daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, designated as recruits to the University of Southern California’s crew team, even though neither have participated in the sport.

For her part, Huffman, 56, has been accused of disguising a $15,000 payment as a charitable donation to cheat on her 18-year-old daughter Sofia’s college entrance exam. She allegedly planned to do the same with her 17-year-old daughter, Georgia, but did not follow through. The Desperate Housewives alum’s husband of 21 years, William H. Macy, has not been indicted in the case.

“Neither actress knew this would become so serious,” a Huffman source previously told Us Weekly exclusively. “They haven’t fully grasped the extent of their alleged crimes or the possibility of prison time.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!