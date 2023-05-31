Clearing the air. Love Is Blind alums and former spouses Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson opened up about their emotional reunion after months of not seeing each other.

The Netflix personalities discussed the get-together during a Tuesday, May 30, episode of Nick’s “Eyes Wide Open” podcast. “I had one too many drinks that Friday night,” the marketing executive, 38, said of the moment he reached out to his ex-wife, 31, via text.

Danielle chimed in that when the pair met up the following day, they had their first “legit conversation in a very, very long time.” The exes — who tied the knot at the end of season 2, which aired in February 2022 — proceeded to discuss their history both on and off the show.

“Then the picture happened, and that’s where there was too much drinking at that point,” Nick recalled, referring to a selfie that Danielle posted via her Instagram Story. In the snap, the duo held hands while snuggled up on a couch with Danielle’s mascara marks visible on Nick’s shirt.

“We were like, ‘Hey, let’s take a picture together. Wouldn’t it be funny to post it?’ We had cried a lot at that point,” Nick shared. Danielle, meanwhile, admitted that she had no memory of actually posting the photo. “I went over there drunk,” she said.

Although Nick had reservations about reconnecting with his fellow reality TV alum, he felt good after their conversation.

“I’d been feeling so stuck and like there was unfinished business with us. I’ve always, like, in the back of my head, even though I’d say, ‘No, there’s no chance. I don’t want to talk. I don’t want you in my life because it’s too hard, it’s too painful’ … It was very fulfilling and helpful to see you,” he said.

The duo — who called it quits in August 2022 —had a public messy divorce before ultimately reconciling. In October 2022, Danielle took to her Instagram Story to claim that a mutual friend warned her that Nick had plans to “talk s—t about” her and other women from season 2 via Instagram Live.

“Like, do you want me to do the same thing? Like, I don’t want this to be some sort of bloodbath. Goddamn!” she said at the time, noting that she was “upset” because Nick had told her he wanted to handle their divorce amicably. “That came as a shock to me when I was told it.”

Nick, for his part, exclusively told Us Weekly later that month that he never planned to gossip about his ex-wife via Instagram Live.

“I know that hurt people hurt people, and I know that this is really hard,” he said at the time. “My heart hurts when I see that stuff, because I don’t know who said I was gonna do an Instagram. If you follow me on social media, I don’t talk about the show. I don’t talk about the cast. All I’m talking about is things that matter to me and my journey, because I hope that maybe someone can learn something from it, or I can help someone in their moment by seeing me go through mine.”

The Full Sail University added that he and Danielle weren’t on speaking terms amid the drama.

“For my own mental health and healing, I had to create a boundary with her that I’m not engaging anymore,” he said at the time. “I’m choosing to leave the past behind me and focus on all the stuff I have going on. I don’t wanna live in the past. I don’t want to be in any kind of position where I’m having to defend myself.”

In addition to their rocky relationship, both have both previously spoken out about alleged negative experiences they had filming the reality series. During an interview with Distractify earlier this month, Nick claimed that the shooting schedule and conditions were “tough, brutal and exhausting.”

He continued: “I would like to think in a best case scenario that it was unintentional. Then again, I also know that when people are sleep deprived, dehydrated, [and] hungry, your nervous system accelerates, and you are in a heightened state of anxiety, basically. And so, when you’re in that heightened state of anxiety, you make rash decisions. You’re very reactive. Obviously, that gives you better drama.”

Danielle, for her part, alleged last month that she was not offered medical or psychiatric assistance by Netflix and Kinetic Content despite expressing struggles with anxiety.

“When I was experiencing some medical stuff in the pods, there were no doctors. When I was experiencing mental health issues, there were no therapists,” she claimed to Entertainment Tonight. “You kind of just had to rely on your producers to make you feel better.”

Last month, Business Insider published a report in which several former Love Is Blind contestants, including Danielle, claimed that they were put through “emotional warfare” during their time on the show. The series’ production company, Kinetic Content, responded to the allegations in a subsequent statement to Variety.

“The well-being of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic,” the statement read. “We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during and after filming.”

Danielle and Nick got into some of their frustrations with the show during their Tuesday discussion on “Eyes Wide Open.” The Human Resources Coordinator claimed that both she and Nick worked their day jobs on their wedding day as they were “out of vacation days because we had to keep taking random days off.”

She continued: “They told us our wedding was going to be on Sunday, literally a couple [of] days before they told us they were changing our wedding day to Tuesday. A lot of my friends couldn’t take off. A lot of my family couldn’t take off.”

Nick added, “It was so disorganized.”