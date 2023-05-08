A mini Love Is Blind reunion! Exes Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson fueled rumors that they’ve rekindled their romance nearly one year after calling it quits.

“Sup,” Ruhl, 29, cryptically captioned a selfie via Instagram of her and her ex-husband, 37, on Sunday, May 7. In the photo, the former couple can be seen cozily snuggled up together on a couch.

The pair were one of two couples who ended season 2 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind married, having first fallen in love in the show’s dating pods. In March 2022, they exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about attending couples therapy together since their time on the show. “The harder we try, the more our therapist is a translator for us, the easier it becomes,” Danielle said at the time. “… I have to verbalize, ‘This is what I need from you right now,’ and be patient with him not completely, always understanding what to do in those situations.”

Danielle also dished about planning a second wedding reception for friends and family unable to attend theirs on the show. “I’ve always dreamt of my dream wedding and wedding planning and a bachelorette party,” she told Us in July 2022. “And so we’re redoing all of that. It’s just like when we have the time.”

However, despite their plans for the future, the two called it quits five months after the show’s season 2 reunion aired. Danielle later filed for divorce from the Nick after one year of marriage in August 2022.

The Illinois native addressed her and Nick’s breakup via Instagram in September 2022 after fans questioned why she didn’t seem upset about it online. “Would you rather have me post an Instagram Live of me crying for eight hours straight because I can do that if you want [me] to. That’s my reality,” she said via her Instagram Stories at the time.

Nick, for his part, broke his silence that same month, explaining that Love Is Blind viewers had “little insight into the reality” of his and Danielle’s relationship. “Everyone perceives and experiences grief differently when a relationship ends, let alone the loss of a marriage in the public eye,” he added. “I’m working through my own mental and emotional challenges to overcome feelings of anxiety and depression.”

The “Conversations” podcast host gave new insight into what led to their marriage’s demise in October 2022, exclusively telling Us that “there wasn’t a big catastrophic event” that led to the split, rather, “Just over time, these things started building up.”

Nick continued: “As we moved forward and we started integrating our lives together, you start to see sort of some cracks that you don’t see [right away] based on the way that we met. And, you know, we were still building our connection, but you go from being completely scheduled to kind of being out in the world to fend for yourself.”

Danielle later revealed that she underwent trauma therapy for four weeks amid her and her former husband’s troubles. “I was like, ‘You know what? I don’t want to feel this way anymore,’ and it wasn’t just with [Nick], it was with other people too,” she shared on an October 2022 episode of the “Deux Me After Dark” podcast. “I actually haven’t disclosed this, but I took a four-week leave of absence from work in order to go to [an] outpatient [program] because I constantly want to be the best version of myself.”

She also shared that she was “loving [the] single life,” telling Us in March, “I’ve been dating a little bit [so I’m] back on the scene.”

Ahead of their social media reunion, the duo teamed up to slam Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall after he seemingly dissed Nick’s nonprofit the UCAN Foundation, which provides mental health and legal help to reality TV stars. “Despite all the gifts, access and opportunities that come with it, the poor reality tv stars need your help. 🤢,” the 42-year-old Bachelor alum wrote via Instagram on April 27. “Please donate to their ridiculous cause so they don’t deal with any stress while they enjoy their free Coachella experience, free clothes, and 5-figure paydays.”

Nick clapped back via his Instagram Story, calling Viall’s take on his organization “pathetic.” He added, “Keep defending reality TV productions for their inhumane cast treatment from your studio and I’ll keep doing the right thing.”

Having been candid about her own experiences with mental health on the Netflix dating series, Danielle said it was hard to listen to Viall “continue to stigmatize mental health [and] talk negatively about suicide,” on his podcast “The Viall Files.” (She told Business Insider earlier that month that she developed “suicidal thoughts” during her time on Love Is Blind.)