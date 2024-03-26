Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés think it’s understandable stars like Travis Kelce can’t help but watch Love is Blind.

“I think it definitely is really good,” Johnny, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his and Amy’s partnership with Natural Cycles. “I think they do a great job of making the edits, finding people who are just going to be good for each other. And it is just, like, an interesting show. It sucks you in, which is really nice.”

Amy, 28, who tied the knot with Johnny during the March season 6 finale, noted that “there’s a little of everything” on the show.

While the twosome appreciated Kelce, 34, being such a fan of the Netflix show, Johnny admitted that he hasn’t seen the NFL star’s own reality series, Catching Kelce. “I can’t really compare it too much,” he said. “So sorry Travis.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made headlines earlier this month when he revealed that he’d been watching Love is Blind, comparing it to his E! dating series, which aired in 2016. (The show featured 50 women — one from every state — vying for Kelce’s affections. He ultimately chose contestant Maya Benberry, but the couple split shortly after filming wrapped.)

“It’s the worst trash ever,” Travis joked about Love is Blind during the Wednesday, March 20, episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “It is worse than Catching Kelce, but it is so f–king good.”

During the podcast episode, Travis begged Jason, 36, to tune in and see for himself. “Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl and to just hear her,” he said before proceeding to do an impression of season 6 contestant Chelsea Blackwell. “You think I’m clingy? I’m clingy, really?” he mimicked of a fight she had with then-fiancé Jimmy Presnell on the show.

The impression, however, didn’t win Jason over. “I’m not watching it,” Jason said, to which Travis replied, “Oh, my God, Jason. Please!”

Following the season 6 reunion, which aired earlier this month, Johnny and Amy are focusing on their next chapter — and that includes teaming up with Natural Cycles. “Natural Cycles is basically just a very organic way to essentially track your cycle and make sure that you are going about everything in the most safest way possible,” Amy told Us.

Viewers watched the couple face disagreements over the use of contraceptives and family planning while on the series. Amy shared that she had never taken birth control but was open to the idea of getting pregnant soon, while Johnny wanted to press pause until they were financially stable.

Now, Johnny said learning about fertility windows through Natural Cycles put him “at ease.”

“It made sense that, ‘Hey, you might not actually need to use protection or abstain from sex all the time,’ but this lets you know certain days to make sure that you are being cautious,” he shared.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi