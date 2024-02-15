Milton Johnson and Lydia Velez Gonzalez are proof that Love Is Blind works.

The couple appeared on season 5 of the Netflix dating experiment, which aired in 2023, and formed an instant bond over rocks and geology. (Lydia works as a geologist and Milton is an engineer in the oil and energy industry, often working with rocks.)

“I think [what] it really just comes down to is our values were the same,” Milton exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2023. “We had the same morals, we wanted the same things out of life. From day one, it just kind of felt like a hit, just felt like a match. So, we just wanted to really pursue that and see where it could take us.”

After navigating pod love triangles and ex-boyfriend drama, Milton proposed sight unseen. They ultimately got married in the season 5 finale.

Related: 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 Cast: Where Are They Now? Season 5 of Love Is Blind only resulted in one love story … at least on the screen. Lydia Gonzalez and Milton Johnson were the only pair to wed on the fifth installment of the Netflix series, despite accusations that Lydia only went on the show to get back with fellow contestant Uche Okoroha. “I […]

“My husband embodies the true essence of a gentleman, my unwavering safe space, and the rock (pun intended) that’s held me steady throughout this incredible journey,” Lydia wrote via Instagram in October 2023 after the finale aired. “Our foundation is as strong and enduring as a diamond/ To me, love truly knows no bounds.”

Keep scrolling for Milton and Lydia’s complete relationship timeline:

A Pod Bond

Milton and Lydia met in the Love Is Blind pods when the experiment came to Houston, Texas. Despite initial concerns over their seven-year age gap, their connection proved undeniable.

“I think the thing that I liked most about Lydia is [that] we’re so similar in a lot of different ways when it comes to what industry we work in and we’re both born on islands, but when it comes to our emotional intelligence and being vulnerable, we’re on the complete opposite end of the spectrum,” Milton told Us. “And that’s something I really value because there’s a part of me that understands like, ‘Hey, maybe this is abnormal. Maybe I am a little bit too emotionally reserved.’”

She Said Yes

Milton proposed to Lydia inside the pods, and after she accepted, they met in person.

The ‘Ex’ Factor

Lydia’s ex-boyfriend Uche Okoroha also appeared on Love Is Blind season 5, and he accused Lydia of signing up for the show to rekindle their romance. Lydia denied the accusations even after Uche shared his opinions with Milton.

“I feel like that’s such a nuanced thing,” Milton told Us. “Truthfully, I have my opinions, but I feel if you really want to know that answer, that would probably be a better answer for Netflix.”

Milton further stressed that he wasn’t focused on Lydia and Uche’s drama since he “went on the show” solely to “find [his] future wife.”

Related: Status Check! Which 'Love Is Blind’ Couples Are Still Together? Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that finding The One […]

Married at Last

Milton and Lydia both decided to go through with their wedding in the season 5 finale. They later held a second ceremony in Puerto Rico with additional members of her family.

October 2023

Milton relocated to Long Beach, California, for work after the season 5 reunion aired on Netflix.

“Right now we’re really focused on our careers,” Lydia told Entertainment Weekly about their long-distance marriage. “We are trying to get used to this new schedule, and he’s also doing his MBA. He loves to go to school, apparently, this is his second masters [degree]. We are just trying to really thrive in our careers.”

She continued, “We just miss each other so much, so every second that we have together, we try to really cherish it and try to be there as much as we can for each other when we are actually in the same place. The challenge is just traveling in airports. I hate airports so much, but besides that, it’s been amazing.”

January 2024

After an Instagram commenter asked if Milton had learned Spanish “by now,” Lydia played coy in her reply.

“No comment 😂,” she joked.

One month later, Milton gave Lydia a bouquet of roses for Valentine’s Day. “Thank you baby,” Lydia wrote via her Instagram Story.