Love is no longer blind for season 6 stars Sarah Ann Bick and Jeramey Lutinski.

Sarah Ann, 30, confirmed “the end of [her] relationship” with Jeramey, 32, in a Tuesday, September 24, Instagram Story post.

“I think it’s time to address the end of my relationship with Jeramey,” she wrote. “Not that it’s necessary or that I feel obligated to do so, but I’d love to offer my side of the story for those who are curious.”

Sarah Ann continued, “I still get a lot of people asking if we’re together, letting me know he is dating other people [and] on apps, etc. For my healing and growth, and because I’m still in the pursuit of finding my true love, I’d like to end the questions and rumors.”

Sarah Ann then added an “ask me a question” poll, revealing that she planned to answer the responses in an Instagram “Reel to follow.”

Sarah Ann and Jeramey formed an instantaneous connection inside the Love Is Blind season 6 pods. Jeramey, however, was also getting to know Laura Dadisman, with whom he decided to propose at the end of the experiment.

Jeramey and Laura’s relationship failed to progress in the real world, and she even accused her then-fiancé of having an affair with Sarah Ann. (Jeramey and Sarah Ann both denied the allegations, saying they only talked for several hours when Laura wasn’t around.)

Laura, 34, subsequently called off her engagement, and Jeramey started seeing Sarah Ann again. By the season 6 reunion, Jeramey and Sarah Ann confirmed that they were living together.

“We’ve been dating for almost a year now,” Sarah Ann gushed to hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. “We live together.”

Fellow contestant Chelsea Blackwell then claimed that the pair had broken up several times, but Jeramey and Sarah Ann asserted that they were always able to work things out.

It’s not known when Jeramey and Sarah Ann went their separate ways for good, but her recent social media activity has teased a split.

“If he says things like this…run. I won’t, but you should,” she captioned a September 20 Instagram video.

In the clip, Sarah Ann lip-synched, “You think you’re funny?” and the response, “I think I’m adorable” before rolling her eyes. She added a “Red Flags” hashtag to her post.

Sarah Ann has teased a new crush. In a Tuesday Instagram Story post, she was asked whether Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow “[knows she] loves him.”

“Maybe he does,” Sarah Ann replied, tagging Burrow’s account and adding a side-eye emoji. (Sarah Ann went to an August Bengals game, captioning an Instagram post of the field, “Can you find Joe in the 4th slide?”)

Jeramey, for his part, has not publicly addressed the breakup.