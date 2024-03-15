Jeramey Lutinski and Sarah Ann may not have gotten engaged inside the Love Is Blind pods, but they have continued to go the distance.

The reality TV stars sparked an instantaneous pod bond during season 6 of the Netflix dating experiment, which was filmed in March 2023. Jeramey, however, was also interested in Laura Dadisman and ultimately decided to propose to her instead of Sarah Ann.

Jeramey and Laura’s relationship quickly broke down when they transitioned from the pods to the real world, with Laura accusing her then-fiancé of having an affair with Sarah Ann.

“You left at 10:45 [p.m.] and were out ‘till 5-something in the f—king morning,” Laura said during episode 9, confronting Jeramey the next day. “The bars close at 2. What were you doing until 5:00 in the morning? I don’t see why you can’t just answer the question.”

Laura, who had been tracking Jeramey’s location thanks to a location-sharing app, theorized that he slept over at Sarah Ann’s house since he was nowhere near the bar. Jeramey and Sarah Ann have both denied hooking up at that point.

“We hung back and we talked about things,” he told Laura. “I understand how that can look. I understand how that can come across. As an extra layer of reassurance, like, I shared my location with you just so you know exactly where I was at.”

Laura did not believe Jeramey’s assurances and wanted out of their engagement. He eventually started dating Sarah Ann again, revealing during the season 6 reunion that they had moved in together.

Keep scrolling for Jeramey and Sarah Ann’s complete relationship timeline:

A Pod Love Triangle

Jeramey was invested in pursuing relationships with both Laura and Sarah Ann, even telling each woman that he could see a future with them.

Not Meant to Be

Ultimately, Jeramey decided to break up with Sarah Ann and proposed to Laura. Sarah Ann left the show alone as a result.

Meeting Up Again

After Jeramey and Laura met in person, they joined the other engaged couples at a post-pod getaway in the Dominican Republic. Once they returned home, Jeramey wasted no time hitting the town with his buddies. One night, he met up with his friends at local Charlotte bar Lost and Found and ran into Sarah Ann.

“She comes over to me and is like, ‘Hi, Jeramey,’ hugs me, walks away,” he recalled to Laura after the fact. “I’m like, ‘What was that?’ Then I found out that she’s upset about a lot of things. We hung back and we talked about things.”

Jeramey and Sarah Ann kept talking until 5:00 a.m., sparking Laura’s fears that her partner cheated on her.

Sarah Ann also slid into Jeramey’s DMs, asking for another shot should his relationship status change.

Riding Off Into the Sunset

After Jeramey and Laura split, they separately hit up the cast’s lake party. There, he reunited with Sarah Ann and they left together on jet skis.

Something More?

As Love Is Blind season 6 aired on Netflix, eagle-eyed fans were curious about where Jeramey and Sarah Ann stood after filming. She posted a solo TikTok from inside his house before noting via her Instagram that she “couldn’t be happier” and called their lake party reunion a “beautiful thing.”

Reunion Bliss

Jeramey and Sarah Ann gave fans an update on their relationship during the reunion, which was filmed in March 2024.

“We’ve been dating for almost a year now,” Sarah Ann gushed to hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. “We live together.”

Fellow contestant Chelsea Blackwell then claimed that the pair had broken up several times, but Jeramey and Sarah Ann asserted that they were always able to work things out.

March 2024

Sarah Ann snapped an Instagram pic of the pair enjoying the California sunshine after the reunion. Several hours later, Jeramey took to his social media to apologize for his on-camera actions.

“I did go [on the show] to meet somebody and it was a hell of a ride to get where I’m sitting right now,” he noted via Instagram Story.