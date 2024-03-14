Sarah Ann has no bad blood with Love Is Blind season 6 costar Chelsea Blackwell despite their reunion blowup.

“So, I heard that Chelsea uploaded a video trying to deflect her haters onto me, which I think she deleted, but that’s OK because I have no problem with Chelsea,” Sarah Ann, 30, said in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, March 13, before the reunion aired on Netflix. “I like Chelsea. I think you should know that some people can take the heat and some people cannot. So, y’all try to make her too uncomfy.”

Chelsea, 31, had posted a social media video hours earlier, in which she allegedly attempted to have Love Is Blind critics move on from her toward Sarah Ann. (Sarah Ann sparked an uproar during season 6 for pursuing costar Jeramey Lutinski before he officially ended his engagement to Laura Dadisman.) Chelsea’s post has since been deleted.

Sarah Ann’s use of the word “uncomfy” was borrowed from Chelsea, who had previously told then-fiancé Jimmy Presnell that she was unhappy with how he seemingly flirted with Amber Desiree “AD” Smith during the cast’s Dominican Republic getaway.

Related: Love Is Blind's Most Dramatic Moments Through the Years While the premise of Netflix’s Love Is Blind is to help singles find their perfect match, the experiment hasn’t come without drama. During season 2 of the dating show, which premiered in February 2022, multiple love triangles blossomed. In one corner, Shayne Jansen connected with both Natalie Lee and Shaina Hurley, and in another, Jarrette […]

Sarah Ann further stressed in her TikTok caption that they “signed up for” the TV experiment and should have expected people to be discussing their actions.

Chelsea later explained why she deleted her initial post.

“One, I said the F-word a bit too much and my mom would’ve beat my butt. I did delete it,” Chelsea said of her prior post in a Thursday, March 14, Instagram Story video. “But basically in my video, I just said, ‘Man, I’m reading the comments and y’all hate me, but at least I didn’t steal someone’s man!’ Honestly, it’s the truth. I just cried a lot.”

Jeramey, 32, was involved in a pod love triangle with Laura, 34, and Sarah Ann. While he opted to propose sight unseen to Laura, their bond fizzled out after they met in person. Then, Laura claimed that Jeramey had cheated on her with Sarah Ann when they met up on a night out. Jeramey and Sarah Ann have maintained that they only stayed up to 5 a.m. talking and did not have an affair. After Laura’s accusations, she called off the engagement.

During the season 6 reunion, which dropped on Netflix Wednesday, Sarah Ann and Jeramey revealed that they are currently dating and even live together.

Related: From the Pods to the Weddings: Behind-the-Scenes Rules of ‘Love Is Blind’ Love Is Blind is a unique reality show for several reasons — but the Netflix series has rules just like other dating experiments. The series follows couples who get engaged after communicating via soundproof pods and never seeing each other’s faces. “We didn’t want any sound to bleed through any other pods. We basically had […]

The other cast members antagonized Sarah Ann for making moves on Jeramey while he was still engaged, with Chelsea noting that none of the women are in touch with Sarah Ann.

“That’s because she unfollowed us [on social media] and still followed our fiancés,” Chelsea claimed. “I thought that was strange. Nobody was mean to you.”

Love Is Blind season 6 is currently streaming on Netflix.