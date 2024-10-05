Love Is Blind alum Sarah Ann Bick clarified what led to the end of her relationship with fellow show star Jeramey Lutinski.

“This is in no way one person’s fault. It’s mutual in the aspect that we both contributed to the issues in our relationship,” Sarah Ann, 30, said in a recent Instagram video. “We go about things so differently and it’s wild because I never really realized those things until after we were faced with so much adversity and all of the hate came in.”

Sarah Ann and Jeramey, 32, connected in the pods during Love Is Blind season 6, before ultimately going their separate ways. Jeramey, instead, decided to propose sight unseen to Laura Dadisman. The engagement was short-lived after Laura, 34, accused Jeramey of having a post-pod affair with Sarah Ann. Both Jeramey and Sarah Ann denied the allegations, formally getting together after the end of his engagement.

Jeramey and Sarah Ann dated for one year, confirming their breakup late last month.

“I had someone ask if it ended amicably, and no it wasn’t, if you want me to be blatantly honest,” Sarah Ann said in her September social media video. “It was ugly [and] it ended really ugly. It’s important to note that Jeramey and I fought really hard for our relationship. We both wanted it to work.”

Sarah Ann added, “It gets to a point where you have to take a step back and realize that some things are not meant to be.”

While Sarah Ann declined to detail their specific relationship issues, she previously denied it broke down due to infidelity.

“There was no cheating, to my knowledge,” Sarah Ann said in a September 26 Instagram video. “There was definitely no violence, there was no abuse. Quite frankly, all the stuff that y’all saw on the internet was bulls—. Nothing of that nature was happening while I was dating Jeramey.”

Jeramey, meanwhile, has not publicly addressed the breakup. He does remain “massively grateful” for his stint on Love Is Blind.

“I’m massively grateful for the overall experience of LIB. Got to meet some amazing people, work with great crews and overall experience a truly unique experience,” he wrote via Instagram in May. “Thank you for the support and the criticisms alike. I mean it. Seeing things from a 3rd person perspective is a strange and humbling experience all at once. I’m looking forward to improvement and growth that comes from an experience like this.”