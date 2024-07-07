Luann de Lesseps does not have any lingering bad blood with Bethenny Frankel after they recently hung out at a party in the Hamptons.

“I’ve been through a lot with Bethenny, but I am not the person who hangs on to the past,” de Lesseps, 59, exclusively told Us Weekly of the reunion. “We are moving through it in a positive way. Because life is a cabaret.”

The Real Housewives of New York City alum and former costar Frankel, 53, connected at talent agent Jason Weinberg’s Saturday, July 6, party in the Hamptons. According to an insider, Frankel greeted de Lesseps to ask for a photo on behalf of her 14-year-old daughter, Bryn.

“Bethenny approached Luann and said that her daughter was a fan of Luann’s, so they all posed for a photo,” the source tells Us. “Luann didn’t know Bethanny posted it as she still [has] her blocked on social media. Bethenny took all the pictures and then posted and later texted them to Luann, who reciprocated.”

Frankel uploaded a video of de Lesseps and Bryn, whom the Skinnygirl founder shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, via her Instagram Story later on Saturday.

“Guess what, Bryn? I guess life is actually a cabaret,” Frankel quipped in the footage, referring to de Lesseps’ catchphrase and career as a cabaret singer.

Frankel also shared a selfie of de Lesseps sandwiched between the mother-daughter duo hours later on Sunday, July 7.

“A bougie Hamptons party by day… tonight it’s a cabaret,” Frankel captioned her post. “Hell hath frozen over and I am being cool 😎 and not uncool.”

De Lesseps posted the same image on Sunday via her Instagram.

While the trio posed together for one shot, they also mingled with actress Emma Roberts in another.

“Housewives dreams come true,” Roberts, 33, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, resharing Frankel’s post.

Frankel and de Lesseps were both OG RHONY stars, where fans saw them navigate many ups and downs until burying the hatchet in 2019. The two Bravo alums later reignited their feud in 2023 when de Lesseps didn’t agree with Frankel’s “reality reckoning,” fighting to unionize reality TV stars. De Lesseps, however, is no longer holding a grudge.

De Lesseps is too busy to beef, regardless, as she is frequently traveling the world for her eponymous cabaret concerts.

“This tour is very exciting because it’s a new show,” she told Us in September 2023. “I’m singing the songs I love, and then I take things and turn them on their head.”

Tickets to de Lesseps show, Marry F Kill!, are currently available here.