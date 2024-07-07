Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps have come a long way since their Real Housewives of New York City feud.

“Guess what, Bryn? I guess life is actually a cabaret,” Frankel, 53, asked her daughter, 14, in a Saturday, July 6, Instagram Story video during a party in the Hamptons.

As Frankel panned the camera, de Lesseps, 59, moved into the frame next to Bryn and lip-synced “life is a cabaret” a la her catchphrase. De Lesseps then pulled Bryn in for a hug as they posed for the camera. (Frankel shares Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.)

De Lesseps, a cabaret singer, sported a chic black jumpsuit with a beige fedora and oversized sunglasses. Bryn, meanwhile, opted for a tan sweater, a matching handbag and a ruffled blue skirt.

While Frankel remained behind the camera during the RHONY reunion, she later took to her Stories to document her time at the beach party.

“I just got real f–king serious,” Frankel quipped in a follow-up video. “The s–t got real with the seafood. … I just thought no one should see me in that kind of situation, shoveling [food in my mouth]. But yeah, it happened.”

Frankel and Bryn also danced the night away during the bash.

De Lesseps, for her part, reshared the reunion clip onto her Instagram Stories.

Frankel and De Lesseps were both OG Housewives on RHONY, navigating many ups and downs until smoothing things over by 2019. Their beef was reignited in July 2023 after Frankel wanted to unionize reality TV stars after seeing the Screen Actors Guild go on strike for better wages. De Lesseps, however, disagreed with the plans.

“Now, back to Bethenny. You know, listen, why bite the hand that feeds you?” De Lesseps quipped during a December 2023 cabaret show. “You know, just go off into the sunset. You [Bethenny] make millions and gazillions of dollars. If you claim you do, then why are you still harping on us? Why are you talking about us?”

Just two months ago, De Lesseps further told Us Weekly that she’s over filming alongside Frankel.

“Probably Bethenny, to be perfectly honest,” De Lesseps told Us in May when asked which former Housewife she wouldn’t want to film with again. “I don’t think she’d come to the table in any case.”

That being said, De Lesseps harbors no grudge against Frankel.

“I’m not a person that lives in regrets,” she told Us. “I think everything happens and I loved all of our fights. It was so good.”