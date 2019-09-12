



Not on speaking terms? The Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann de Lesseps revealed that she has not been in contact with her former costar Bethenny Frankel since the Skinnygirl creator announced her exit from the franchise.

“I have not. It’s been a minute,” de Lesseps, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Most Stylish New Yorkers party on Wednesday, September 11. “You know, we film a long season and then when we have our time off, we’re all doing our thing. I’m busy with my cabaret show, she’s busy with her things, doing great things with helping out in relief efforts.”

She continued, “We’re all busy, and when we have a break we kinda do our thing and with our families and, you know, we tour and so we’ve both been very busy.”

Frankel, 48, announced her departure from the Real Housewives show in August. A source told Us that she chose to leave the Bravo hit “to focus on being a mom to Bryn,” noting that Frankel has “other business things going on and doesn’t need the RHONY paycheck.”

The Skinnygirl Dish author previously left RHONY in season 3, later returning to the franchise in its seventh season.

“I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter,” Frankel said in a statement to Us on August 21. “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women.”

Frankel regarded her experience at Bravo as “an incredibly magical ride.” She also said she was “grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals,” but claimed that “the best is yet to come.”

At Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers party, de Lesseps admitted to being stunned by the news of Frankel’s exit.

“I was surprised and shocked. I didn’t see that coming,” she explained. “But you know, I wish her well and you know, she’s gone before and come back before, so we’ll see what happens.”

The Class With the Countess author, meanwhile, noted that “of course” Frankel will be missed, adding: “Who else am I gonna spar with?”

There is no official premiere date for season 12 of RHONY.

