Speaking her truth. Luisana Lopilato opened up about feeling “frightened” by the reaction to her husband, Michael Bublé, apparently elbowing her on camera in April.

The Argentinian actress, 32, was forced to defend her marriage earlier this year after a clip of the “Feeling Good” singer, 44, apparently jabbing her with his elbow during an Instagram livestream went viral. Nearly one month after the scandal, Lopilato admitted she was still feeling shaken by the harsh responses her husband faced.

“We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn’t believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina, photos of knives from people laughing and saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating,” she said on the Argentinian TV show Intrusos, according to Hello magazine. “It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened.”

The Chiquititas actress added that the backlash caused the Canadian crooner “a lot of pain,” especially to hear such harsh criticism from fans in his wife’s native country.

“There were a lot of threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family. I suffered a lot with what happened,” she explained. “It caused Mike a lot of pain too. He loves Argentina and he loves being with me in Argentina when I’m working. He loves the friends he has in Argentina. … Mike is a gentleman who is always concerned with trying to make me even more happy than I already am.”

Bublé caused a stir on social media after fans started to spread the seemingly aggressive clip, but Lopilato quickly came to his defense. “I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times more!! It’s not fair!” she wrote on Instagram in April, shortly after fans grew concerned about the state of her marriage. “The world needs more than ever ‘love, hope, values, unity and solidarity’ NOT these types of people.”

A rep for the Grammy winner later echoed Lopilato’s statement, telling E! News in April that the rumors about his client were “a failed effort of cyber bullying” and reassuring fans that the couple has a “beautiful partnership filled with love.”

The “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer tied the knot with Lopilato in March 2011 and the duo later welcomed three children: Noah, 6, Elias, 4, and Vida, 21 months. The couple has continued filming their Instagram Live video series since the scandal blew over and had a recent surprise appearance by their eldest son, who joined them for a sweet singalong in April.