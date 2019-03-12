Luke Perry’s 911 caller urged emergency responders to come and help him after the actor suffered a massive stroke in his Los Angeles home on February 28.

In the redacted call obtained by Us Weekly, a woman can be heard explaining that she came home and found him as she asked the 911 operator for help to “step on the gas please” and “hurry up and get here.” She was asked if the Riverdale actor had fallen and injured himself and if he was breathing normally. And the operator also instructed the female caller to stay where she was, remove all animals from the room if any were present and call back if Perry’s condition worsened.

Although the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was later taken to the hospital, he died less than a week later at age 52 on March 4. Since his passing, many of Perry’s family, friends and former costars have shared heartfelt remarks about his legacy.

Perry’s fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, released a touching statement about the late star to Entertainment Tonight on March 9. “I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support. The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke’s generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time,” she said. “The past 11½ years with Luke were the happiest years of my life and I am grateful to have had that time with him.”

Bauer was by Perry’s side along with his ex-wife, Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, and his two children, Jack and Sophie, right before he passed away. Although the late star never publicly announced his engagement to the marriage and family therapist, his rep confirmed the news before his death. She was later spotted wearing her engagement ring on March 8 and was seen having dinner in Studio City, California, with Sharp and Jack.

Radar Online reports that Perry will be laid to rest at L.A.’s Forest Lawn cemetery alongside many other beloved Hollywood stars.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!