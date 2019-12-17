



Jewelry always holds a special meaning to the owner, but Luna Skye designer Samantha Conn creates pieces that harness energy too. Her stunning rings, necklaces, bracelets, chokes and more have been worn by celebrities including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba, Angelina Jolie, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Lucy Hale, Vanessa Hudgens, Halle Berry, Jenna Dewan and more, and Conn believes the love for her line all comes down to the way it makes her customers feel.

“At the end of the day we’re all women that want to feel beautiful and confident whether at the grocery store or red carpet,” she tells Stylish. “Everything we do is done with love. You wear our pieces against your skin and believe that the energy that was used to make them gets transmitted to the woman wearing it. … There is really something that the right piece or piece of jewelry does to you. We want our woman to feel powerful and like they are capable of taking on anything and doing anything they want — because they can,” she explains.

Celebs Who Love Crystals: Busy Philipps, Spencer Pratt, Nia Long and More Tell Us Why They’re Obsessed

Besides the gorgeous details that Luna Skye exhibits, Conn chose to incorporate her love of crystals into her collection to make it even more distinct.

“I’ve always really been drawn to natural material and stuff made straight from the earth,” she says. “I first got into crystals at a really young age, originally starting with a rock collection my mom had since she was a girl. I remember going through all of them and imaging where they all came from, how they are started and trying to come up with stories. … One of the most alluring qualities I love about them is that even if you don’t believe in crystal healing or anything of that sort, there is no denying they hold energy. In order for a crystal to form heat, pressure and a certain amount of chemical compound have to come to gather to form it. All of these things require energy which is then harnessed into the crystal,” Conn explains.

4 Essential Items to Turn Your Space Into a Meditative Retreat

Another obsession the 26-year-old designer has? “If you haven’t noticed, I’m pretty infatuated the moon. We incorporate moonstones, crescent moons, celestial symbols and more throughout the collection. I’ve always been very connected with the moon, which is something my dad and I both shared growing up. He always told me that no matter where we are in the world, as long as we look at the moon, we will be connected. That stayed engraved in me and I knew it was something I wanted to harness into the line.”

Other than creating standout pieces that you can wear in your everyday life, Conn also has a bridal and engagement collection that allows future brides to fill their craving for unique rings.

“We definitely play with traditional settings and looks and then elevate them into something really special. We really want each ring to speak truly to what you’re looking for. Sometimes there are a few changes here and there to our already set collection and other times we design something completely custom,” she reveals.

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2019: See All the Diamonds and Bling

If you’re saving up for a special piece to add to your collection (her jewelry prices range from $400 to $3,000) Conn also designs customized, one-of-a-kind, hand-painted candles for $85 that you can snag in the meantime.

“Candles bring a sense of home and togetherness during family dinners and also set the mood when winding down or creating a more sensual environment. I don’t think there is a time when I am home that a candle is not lit. These candles are not just another luxury candle, but a talking point and piece of art for your home or office that will really catch your attention and bring together conversation. We included sayings and art that are incorporated throughout our collection,” Conn dishes.