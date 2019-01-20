May the best person win. Mac Miller is up for an award at the 2019 Grammys and, while his family is rooting for the late rapper to score the trophy, they’re also OK if one of his peers takes home the prize.

The “Self Care” rapper, who passed away from mixed drug toxicity at age 26 in September 2018, was posthumously nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. (The late musician’s Swimming was released one month before his death.)

“Malcolm’s family was so moved when his nomination was announced,” a source close to Miller’s family exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They are really hopeful that the Recording Academy will honor what they believe to be the most important and impactful rap album of the year.”

The source adds: “It will be a bittersweet moment for them if Malcolm wins. And if he doesn’t, they’re rooting for Cardi B,” whose Invasion of Privacy album is in the running for the same award. The other nominees are Nipsey Hussle (Victory Lap), Pusha T (Daytona) and Travis Scott (Astroworld).

Miller’s parents plan to attend the Grammys on his behalf, the source confirms to Us.

The “Come Back to Earth” crooner’s family felt his loss even more on Saturday, January 19, as it would’ve been his 27th birthday. “Malcolm’s family wishes that he could be at home celebrating his birthday with them and being the center of attention like he always was, but they know he is still there in spirit with his big ol’ smile,” a source told Us at the time.

Ariana Grande paid tribute to her late ex-boyfriend via social media on Saturday. “Miss u,” she tweeted that morning. Later, she shared a photo of herself with Miller, in which she looked lovingly in his direction. The pair dated for two years before splitting in May 2018.

The 2019 Grammy Awards airs on CBS Sunday, February 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman

