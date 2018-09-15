The details of Mac Miller’s will have been released one week after the singer died of an apparent overdose at age 26.

According to legal documents obtained by E! News and The Blast, the rapper, born Malcolm McCormick, left his estate to his parents, Mark McCormick and Karen Meyer, and his brother, Miller McCormick.

His lawyer, David Byrnes, has reportedly been appointed as administrator of his estate, with duties falling to his brother should Byrnes be unable to carry out his responsibilities.

The artist’s sibling was spotted in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, reportedly preparing for the funeral in photos obtained by TMZ on Friday, September 14.

E! News reports that the will was filed in 2013, at which time Miller’s worth was documented as “unknown.”

Us Weekly confirmed the “Self Care” rapper’s death on September 7. Authorities pronounced Miller dead at his San Fernando Valley area home just before noon.

“To say the family is shocked and sad would be an understatement,” a source told Us earlier this week. “They’ll be OK, but the grief they are feeling right now is unimaginable. They’re leaning on one another to cope with this devastating and unexpected loss. The family is very appreciative for all of the love and support they’ve received.”

Miller’s loved ones released a statement to TMZ on September 7: “Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

The musician’s ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande, whom he dated for nearly two years before their split in May, penned a heartbreaking note to him on Instagram Friday. “i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it,” the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 25, wrote. “we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do.”

She continued: “you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!