Mac Miller’s ex-girlfriend Nomi Leasure paid tribute to the rapper after his death of an apparent overdose on Friday, September 7.

“Wrote this nearly a week ago, about a person who forever changed my life,” she captioned an Instagram photo on Friday of a post on her personal blog. “Full story at peek-mag.com but in truth no one could ever really know.”

The writer also shared the piece on her Instagram Story, adding, “So grateful we had our final moment. Our clarity, clearing of the air. You changed my life. I, yours. The residual effects of your passion ripple on. You are not gone. Not in the least.”

In the blog post, titled “The Art of Healing Part V: Return,” Leasure, 27, wrote about a woman meeting up with her ex two years after they called it quits. “He was nervous, it was palpable,” the piece, published on August 27, read. “Perhaps something stronger than beer would be advised. Then again, likely not.”

She noted: “You’d sense that the story was not over, but certainly was in a different chapter, and that their plot lines had forever diverged.”

In keeping with her Instagram comment, Leasure mentioned the effects of the relationship. “In some sense they owed their lives to each other, were living the after shocks of the decisions they had once made,” she wrote.

Miller and Leasure began dating in high school but split in 2016. The “Self Care” rapper moved on with Ariana Grande, but Us Weekly confirmed their breakup in May after nearly two years together.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Us Miller was pronounced dead at his San Fernando Valley area home on Friday after authorities responded to a call before noon. His death came months after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

His family released a statement to TMZ following his death: “Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

Wiz Khalifa, Chance the Rapper, Macklemore and more celebrities paid tribute to Miller, while Grande has not spoken out about her ex’s death.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

