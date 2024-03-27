Macaulay Culkin is giving fiancée Brenda Song a sweet — not sour! — shout-out for her birthday.

“Happy birthday to the best friend, mother, ally, colleague, lover, and partner I could ever wish for,” Culkin, 43, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 27, in honor of Song’s 36th trip around the sun. “You are my reason. I love you.”

Alongside the heartfelt tribute, Culkin posted a series of images, one of which featured Song in a hotel bathrobe while drinking champagne. A second snap showed a carton of milk with an expiration date of March 27, 2024, which Culkin used as a friendly reminder.

“P. S. The milk is due,” he quipped. “Can you pick some up on your way home from work?”

Culkin and Song have become a fan-favorite Hollywood couple since they began dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of their film Changeland. In April 2021, they welcomed their first child, son Dakota, who is named for Culkin’s late sister who died in 2008. Less than one year later, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had gotten engaged. Their second son, Carson, arrived in winter 2023.

Although Culkin and Song have opted to often keep their romance out of the spotlight, the Home Alone actor couldn’t help but gush over his fiancée during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2023.

“Lastly, but not least, I’d like to thank Brenda. You’re absolutely everything. You’re my champion,” he told the crowd. “You’re the only person happier for me today than I am. You’re not only the best woman I’ve known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known.”

Culkin noted that Song has given him “all” of his “purpose” since they met, adding, “And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people. You’re somewhere in there. I love you so much.”

Staying low-key and focusing on their growing brood is exactly how the couple prefer it, as Song told E! News earlier this month that they “don’t really get out of the house” and prefer to just “eat” and “hang out” on date nights. The actress did note, however, that they’ll try for a night out on the town when they’re both on a break from work.

“The balance is always tough but, you know, you just gotta make it work,” she explained of balancing romance with parenthood. “One thing that I’ve always said is for me to be able to be the best mom, I have to be the best me, and part of that is work, and going out, and continuing to enjoy life.”

The twosome did get a chance for a night to themselves earlier this month when they stepped out at a Clarins product launch party, where they cozied up while posing for cameras on the red carpet. It’s those moments — and communicating their needs — that keep their relationship strong, according to Song.

“My fiancé and I … don’t have a nanny. My mom has been here with us since my son was born,” Song told The Cut in January 2022. “Being communicative when you need help is so important. Instead of having set duties, we just feel each other out. I’ll be putting my son down and my partner is like, ‘Let me feed the animals and get dinner ready.’”