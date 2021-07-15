Machine Gun Kelly Admits He Had a Megan Fox Poster in His Room as a Teen

Teenage dream come true! Long before Machine Gun Kelly was happily dating Megan Fox, he was an ordinary teen with a crush.

In a July 2021 profile with GQ, Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) dished about several of his dreams coming true from being a big-time artist to dating the Transformers fan-favorite star.

“You know what the dream was? It was exactly what happened to me [this weekend], which was to go to an awards show, shut down the carpet, go onstage, accept an award,” the 31-year-old musician said, just a few days after winning Top Rock Artist at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2021.

While the accolade itself was exciting, Baker’s real dream was standing beside his date, girlfriend Megan Fox, on the red carpet. “It has nothing to do with the award,” he continued. “I saw a British GQ article that came out this morning that basically was like, ‘Despite the fact that BTS was there, The Weeknd was there, Drake was there, the talk of the show was [us].’ That overzealous, overconfident 15-year-old must have known that it was attainable, even though everyone else was like, ‘You’re out of your white-boy-rapping mind.’ No one is sitting in math class thinking that [the next] Drake is sitting next to them.”

The GQ writer of the profile, Wesley Lowery, who attended high school with the “Till I Die” rapper, then revealed that his school friend long admired the 35-year-old actress.

The writer explains that Baker was “the teenager who got the Decepticons logo from Transformers tattooed on his arm” and yes, even “hung a poster of Megan Fox in his bedroom.” One of their classmates recalled that the artist claimed he’d marry the Transformers alum one day.

“It was the GQ poster, right?” Baker shouts across the house to Fox for confirmation during the virtual interview. “It was from her GQ shoot. So that’s some full-circle s–t.”

The couple first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, where they instantly felt sparks.

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And [director Randall Emmett] was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’” the Jennifer’s Body star recalled on the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast in July 2020, during which she called Baker her twin flame. “And immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,’ I could feel that some wild s–t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it, like, deep in my soul.”

The former costars first sparked dating rumors that May, just three days before Brian Austin Green confirmed that he and the New Girl alum had ended their marriage after 10 years.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!